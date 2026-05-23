Gloomy and unsettled weather could put a damper on Memorial Day weekend

While many in the D.C. area may be looking forward to the idea of a beach vacation or a backyard cookout this Memorial Day weekend, the forecast might rain on the parade.

While many people may be looking forward to the idea of a beach vacation or a backyard cookout this Memorial Day weekend, the forecast might rain on your parade.

The D.C. area’s late-week clouds, drizzle and cooler temperatures are expected to stick around for the long weekend.

Saturday will be the chilliest day, according to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin, with temperatures barely reaching above 60 degrees. Winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will make it feel even colder.

To top things off, scattered showers and periods of light rain will stick around for much of Saturday, and even a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, according to Rudin.

Things warm up a bit Sunday, and it might be the best chance to go for a swim or break out the grill. Temperatures on Sunday may top 70 degrees, and while scattered showers are still possible, overall rain coverage, Rudin said, should be less widespread.

“It will not be a perfect day, but compared to Saturday, conditions look noticeably improved for outdoor plans,” Rudin said.

The warm-up continues on Memorial Day, but the bad news is that a nearby frontal boundary could trigger scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

“It will feel more summerlike, but the forecast remains somewhat unsettled with occasional interruptions possible for outdoor ceremonies, cookouts, and travel plans,” Rudin said.

Full forecast

SATURDAY: Rain, drizzle and wind

Highs: 57-62

Winds: Northeast 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers

Highs: 67-72

Winds: East 5-10 mph

MEMORIAL DAY: Scattered showers and thunder

Highs: 72-77

Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday through Friday trends warmer and more humid across the D.C. region, with highs generally in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will not be dry every day, but the pattern looks more unsettled than stormy, with daily chances for scattered showers and perhaps a few afternoon or evening thunderstorms. There should be some dry breaks each day, so this does not look like an all-day rain setup. By late week, another front may try to settle south, which could keep shower chances in the forecast while gradually trimming humidity.

Current conditions

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