DC extends some outdoor pool hours this weekend

The heat wave has D.C. opening some of its outdoor pools for longer hours Friday through Sunday.

The following pools will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Ward 1

Banneker Pool, 2500 Georgia Ave., NW

Ward 2

Volta Park Pool, 1555 34th St., NW

Ward 3

Hearst Pool, 3701 37th St., NW

Ward 4

Upshur Pool, 4300 Arkansas Ave., NW

Ward 5

Langdon Park Pool, 2860 Mills Ave., NE

Harry Thomas Sr. Pool, 1743 Lincoln Road, NE

Ward 6

Randall Pool, 25 I St., SW

Ward 7

Ridge Road Pool, 830 Ridge Road, SE

Rosedale Pool, 1701 Gales St., NE

Ward 8

Fort Stanton Pool, 1800 Erie St., SE

Oxon Run Pool, 501 Mississippi Ave., SE

The rest of the city’s pools will be open their regular hours.

In addition to the extended pool hours, the District will continue to have its cooling centers open through Monday, July 25 as part of the city’s heat emergency plan.