Rain and storms could pack a punch for DC area Wednesday

A cold front will move through the D.C. region, sweeping away the "unsettled weather pattern," bringing in showers and thunderstorms, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said.

If you’re sick of the wet weather, there’s some good news in store for Wednesday: This is expected to be the last day in a while.

The bad news: It could be a bit brutal.

A cold front will move through the D.C. region, sweeping away the “unsettled weather pattern,” bringing in showers and thunderstorms, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said.

“It’s going to be very humid, highs will get to either side of 80 degrees. Now, keep the umbrella on hand all day,” Whelan said.

There could be showers in the morning. But the real action starts in the afternoon, with damaging wind gusts as storms move in.

Whelan said that while there is a slight risk of severe weather, the unstable tropical moisture and stronger winds aloft may bring storms capable of producing heavy rain and isolated flooding, particularly in urban areas. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

“The National Weather Service will likely issue some severe thunderstorm warnings for some damaging wind gusts, also for some of those downpours. So, we could see some localized flooding,” Whelan said.

The storms should start to die down around 8 p.m. Temperatures will drop to the 60s, with lingering showers or drizzle possible overnight.

Sunshine and lower humidity levels will return on Thursday, with highs in the mid-70s.

“A leftover shower cannot be completely ruled out early, but most of the DMV turns noticeably drier through the day,” Whelan said. “Skies gradually clear with a refreshing northwest breeze developing by afternoon.”

FORECAST

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy with rain and storms

Highs: 77-82

Winds: West 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy skies; isolated showers, patchy fog

Lows: 63-68

Winds: Light

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Highs: 77-82

Winds: North 10-15 mph

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Highs: 73-78

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

High pressure settles over the region bringing a beautiful end to the workweek. Sunshine, lower humidity and seasonable temperatures will make it feel much more comfortable compared to earlier in the week. Afternoon highs reach the middle 70s with overnight lows dropping into the 50s. Overall, excellent outdoor weather across the area.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Highs: 72-77

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Pleasant late May weather continues with a mix of sunshine and passing clouds. Humidity stays comfortably low and rain chances remain minimal across the Mid-Atlantic. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s with a light north breeze. Another very comfortable day for outdoor plans.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Highs: around 75

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Quiet weather continues through the end of the weekend with a blend of sun and clouds and seasonable temperatures. High pressure remains in control, keeping conditions dry and comfortable across the DMV. Plan for highs in the middle 70s with morning lows in the 50s. A very nice finish to the weekend and final day of the month.

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