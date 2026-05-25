DC area greets Memorial Day with fog, rain

Memorial Day begins gray and damp, with patchy fog and periods of light rain through the morning.
A dense fog advisory is in effect for large portions of the D.C. region through 9 a.m.
7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans said visibility may drop to a quarter mile or less in some spots, which could impact early travel and portions of the Memorial Day Parade in D.C.
He said the fog “may be dense in some spots,” and encouraged drivers to use their vehicle’s low beam lights while driving.
By the afternoon, rain should become more scattered, but a few thunderstorms are possible as a warm front approaches the D.C. area.
Conditions remain cloudy and muggy, with some dry time possible in the evening. Temperatures will reach the 60s, but humidity will remain high.
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Evans said the unsettled pattern lingers through midweek, with a nearby boundary keeping daily chances for showers and storms in the forecast. Conditions improve late in the week as sunshine returns and humidity drops heading into Thursday and Friday.
Forecast
MEMORIAL DAY: Morning fog, showers, afternoon thunder. Highs between 75 and 80.
Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Patchy fog, cloudy. Lows between 60 and 65.
Winds: Light and variable
TUESDAY: Cloudy, showers. Highs between 75 and 80.
Winds: Southeast 5 mph
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, showers. Highs between 77 and 82.
Winds: West 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs between 76 and 81.
Winds: North 10-15 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs between 74 and 78.
Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph
Current conditions
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