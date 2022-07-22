DC is prepared to help residents beat the heat

When it's this hot, nothing beats a dip in a cool pool or splashing in a spray park. D.C. has them scattered throughout the city.

When it’s this hot, nothing beats a dip in a cool pool or splashing in a spray park. D.C. has them scattered throughout the city.

Ten D.C. pools have extended their hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday.

“We also have 11 additional outdoor pools and nine indoor pools which will be open this weekend during our regular operating hours,” said Monique McSween of the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation.

“Additionally, we have 34 spray parks, just like this fun spray park here at Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, which our kids just love and enjoy,” she said.

A full list of DPR pools and spray parks is on the city’s website.

Don’t be tempted to fool with fire hydrants: D.C. Fire and EMS Sgt. Holly O’Byrne said that can damage equipment and compromise the water supply if it’s ever needed to battle a blaze.

“Pressure from the hydrant can cause very, very serious bodily injury,” O’Byrne said. “We don’t want anyone to get hurt because of improper usage.”

D.C. outreach workers will be conducting wellness checks and providing water to residents experiencing homelessness from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout this weekend.

“Our day centers have been extended so that residents who are experiencing homelessness can go inside to cool down,” said Rachel Pierre with the District Department of Human Services. “We actually have four additional cooling buses that will be strategically located throughout the city.”

Everyone is being asked to check on neighbors who are vulnerable to the heat. People who need transportation to cooling centers for themselves or others can call 202-399-7093 or dial 311.

If you’re not already signed up for Alert DC, you’re encouraged to do so on the city’s website or on Twitter.

“That is the main way that we communicate with our public when we have things going on — emergencies and otherwise,” said Chris Geldart, D.C. Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Justice.