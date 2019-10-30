Home » Washington Nationals » Howie won it! Kendrick’s…

Howie won it! Kendrick’s Game 7 blast guides Nats to World Series title

Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP

October 30, 2019, 11:50 PM

Howie Kendrick’s seventh-inning, two-run, opposite field home run off Will Harris gave the Washington Nationals a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, as they came from behind to beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 of the World Series for the first championship in franchise history.

