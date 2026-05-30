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Padres try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Nationals

The Associated Press

May 30, 2026, 4:03 AM

San Diego Padres (32-24, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (29-29, third in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (4-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Nationals: Foster Griffin (6-2, 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -127, Nationals +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they take on the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 29-29 overall and 10-17 at home. The Nationals rank sixth in the majors with 74 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

San Diego is 32-24 overall and 16-8 on the road. The Padres have a 19-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylen Lile has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 RBIs for the Nationals. Curtis Mead is 10 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has three doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 16 for 37 with a double and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 4-6, .194 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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