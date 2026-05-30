Historic DC building with highway ramp inside sells for $17M

The General Services Administration said the deal will remove a costly, underused federal asset from its books.

The historic Liberty Loan Building in Southwest D.C. has been sold to a Virginia business executive for $17 million, according to deed records.

The General Services Administration said the deal will remove a costly, underused federal asset from its books.

The 1918 building at 401 14th St. SW spans about 174,000 square feet on a 2.76-acre property overlooking the Tidal Basin. It is perhaps best known for the traffic ramp from Maine Avenue to Interstate 395 that runs through it.

The sale is part of the federal government’s broader push to unload what it says is underutilized real estate.

According to the Washington Business Journal, the building was under contract for months. Deed records show Satvik “Vinny” Raj, a Vienna, Virginia-based managing director and founder of Digilent Consulting, purchased the Liberty Loan building with a $17.5 million loan from OakNorth Bank in the United Kingdom.

Nearly $15 million of that loan was used to purchase the building. GSA was considering cash offers for the property.

Historic protections and site restrictions

The sale also includes a 1.8-acre piece of Reservation 2, known as the Washington Monument Grounds, which the National Park Service transferred to GSA earlier this year to help facilitate the deal.

The parcel comes with restrictions requiring landscaping, hardscape and streetscape features to remain visually compatible with the surrounding area and it bars commercial signage, mirroring rules that apply to the National Mall.

The property, found eligible in December 2024 for a spot on the National Register, was conveyed with a historic preservation covenant requiring approval from the D.C. State Historic Preservation Officer for alterations.

The GSA said the six-story building, situated within walking distance of the National Mall, Washington Monument and the Southwest waterfront, is in a prime spot for new economic development.

The GSA said the sale is expected to save taxpayers nearly $14.6 million in deferred maintenance and about $1.6 million a year in operating costs, as the agency continues a broader effort to dispose of other underused federal buildings.