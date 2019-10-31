Go-go could become ‘official’ music of DC

The D.C. Council is looking to formalize what many believe is already the case: that go-go is the official music of the city.

Lawmakers heard testimony this week from numerous backers of a bill that would give go-go the official designation. The measure would also require the mayor “to implement a program to support, preserve and archive go-go music and its history,” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson.

Council member Kenyan McDuffie said go-go is more than just a style of music: “It is a lifestyle; it is the sound of the city,” he said. “In my opinion, D.C. doesn’t have culture without go-go music.”

Numerous musicians were among those who testified in support of the bill.

“To say that go-go music is D.C. is an understatement,” said artist Michelle Blackwell. “The godfather of go-go, Chuck Brown, gifted our beloved city with more than just music. He gave us culture. He gave us camaraderie.”

“We need to do everything in our power to … not only preserve but advance the culture,” added Cam Poles, manager of the Black Alley Band.

The bill was introduced in June.

