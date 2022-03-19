RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » Washington, DC Traffic » It's not your imagination,…

It’s not your imagination, there are more drivers on the road in the DC area

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

March 19, 2022, 11:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With more people returning to work, the D.C. region has seen an increase in drivers and that number could continue to shoot up.

“It has been a steady climb,” said Mary DePompa, WTOP Traffic anchor. Despite the rise in gas prices, the boom in the number of drivers appears to be a recent trend.

DePompa said the changes are week-by-week.

“We have definitely seen a steady increase in flow in traffic since the beginning of the year,” she said.

The traffic center expects this increase to continue as more federal workers return in-person, according to DePompa. She also said the morning rush traffic has increased “twofold since the beginning of the year.”

WTOP’s traffic center has also seen an increase in calls from tipsters, which indicates an increase in drivers. An increase in motorists also means an increase in accidents and traffic incidents.

“The more people on the road, the more accidents,” said DePompa. She described the region as unique, considering that a lot of people who work in D.C. may not actually live there, causing a lot of commuting to and from the city.

“That’s what’s unique about this area, is the federal government and everyone trying to get toward the District,” she said.

However, DePompa said there may be a decrease in drivers several months ahead.

“There’s always the summer falloff with schools out, and vacation so it’s going to be like a peak for a little bit and then summer usually sees a drop. We’ll see how this plays out,” she said.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up