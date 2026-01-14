Section of GW Parkway will see overnight lane closures until the weekend

Lanes of the George Washington Parkway and the Route 50 westbound off-ramp at the overhead crossing of I-66 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Jan. 14 through Jan. 17.

Over the next few nights, the George Washington Parkway will see overnight lane closures.

It will involve single-lane closures with periodic 15-minute full stops on the parkway in both directions.

The District Department of Transportation will install protection shielding on the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge during the overnight closures.

DDOT said protection shielding is crucial for cleaning and repainting key components of the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, which is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation project aims to extend the life of the bridge by 20 to 30 years and improve access for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Roosevelt Bridge has been in service since 1964 and sees about 25% of the D.C. traffic across the Potomac River, totaling around 32.6 million vehicles each year.

The total cost of the rehabilitation project is expected to be around $128 million.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes during these closings.

Below is the area where some lane closures will take place:

