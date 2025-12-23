Where does the DC region rank in traffic congestion worldwide

The D.C. region was ranked in the top 20 for worst traffic congestion in the world, according to a recent report on traffic data. On average, D.C.-area drivers lost about 70 hours in congestion.

The D.C. region was ranked in the top 20 for worst traffic congestion in the world, according to a recent report on traffic data.

The report, titled the 2025 Global Traffic Scorecard, examined 942 urban areas worldwide. It concluded that the D.C. region ranked 19th in the world and eighth in the United States in terms of congestion. On average, D.C.-area drivers lost about 70 hours in congestion, the report said.

Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, told WTOP that the D.C. region is part of a worldwide trend of growing congestion in urban areas around the world.

“Traffic is increasing in general,” Pishue said. “A lot of urban areas are still growing in population, and growing in business and the economy, and the infrastructure is always playing keep up. Especially now (in) a tough time. … We can expect traffic to continue to get a little bit worse.”

The time spent in traffic also means money lost to those stuck in it. According to the report, a D.C.-area driver loses an average of $1,289 sitting in traffic.

“In D.C., the cost is probably higher,” Pishue said. “That’s because you could be spending your time with friends, with loved ones, at work, at some other purpose that you would rather be doing, other than just sitting in traffic.”

Two area highways also ranked among the study’s top 25 busiest corridors. Listed at No. 21 was a stretch of Interstate 495 between Clermount Avenue in Montgomery County, Maryland, and the Interstate 295 interchange. Travelers driving during the 4 p.m. peak hour would lose about 64 hours to traffic congestion.

The northbound portion of the Anacostia Freeway between the I-695 interchange and the Maryland border at 4 p.m., ranked no. 22.

Micromobility may be a remedy

Those living in the District have turned to some solutions to the traffic, specifically the expanded focus on micromobility, or the use of bikes, e-bikes and electric scooters. The report found D.C. reported a 48% increase in the use of these vehicles.

“While this growth is suitable for those trying to move around the city, especially downtown, it wouldn’t make a dent in helping those commuting from their suburban homes to work in urban areas, which is the typical congestion drivers deal with,” Pishue said.

Working from home and mass transit can help

According to U.S. Census data, 13.8% of U.S. workers worked from home in 2023 — more than twice the 5.7% in 2019, despite declines from its COVID-19 pandemic peak.

“Despite the drop, working from home and changing trip times can help reduce traffic on the road,” Pishue said.

Another alternative for those looking to avoid congestion is using mass transit. While it won’t solve many traffic problems, it can help travelers avoid sitting on packed highways when commuting in urban areas.

“Transit nationwide is still down about 20% versus pre-COVID level,” Pishue said. “It’s been a slow return, not like driving or the explosion from working from home. So, transit still has a little bit of catching up to do.”

Other cities have seen growth in the use of autonomous vehicles as another solution for drivers looking to avoid getting stuck in traffic. Robotaxi service Waymo added D.C. to its list of cities to expand to in 2026 as it is currently mapping out streets and corridors for its upcoming service.

Getting involved

The purpose of the report was to provide road authorities, transportation planners, engineers, policymakers and the public the traffic data to prioritize solutions that best fit their respective areas.

While lawmakers consider expanding roads and highways, the cost realities may play a factor in what to prioritize. The data provided in its report can help move some resources to other areas of need, whether that is improving traffic lights or creating efficient parking spaces.

“We look at 900 cities, dozens of countries, but really the main takeaway from this is congestion continues to grow,” Pishue said. “(In the report,) You can see if it went up … see if it went down and then dive deeper to really get into it.”

Pishue recommends drivers concerned about the amount of traffic they see get involved with local neighborhood groups.

You see the report online on INRIX’s website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.