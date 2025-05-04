Road closures: Race for Hope DC 5K

Several streets in downtown D.C. will be closed or restricted on Sunday as the Race for Hope DC, a 5k race meant to raise awareness and money for brain tumor research, kicks off at 9 a.m.

The race will start on and end on Pennsylvania Ave. near 12th street, going in a big loop just north, east and south of the National Mall.

Registration for the race begins at 7 a.m., with a warm up on stage at Freedom Plaza at 8:15 a.m. At 8:45, opening remarks begin and survivors of brain tumors will speak. Runners will start at 9 a.m. Race organizers say the event will happen rain or shine.

The National Brain Tumor Society, the host of the race, has funded more than $38 million in research with the goal of finding a cure.

Road Closures

According to D.C. police, the following streets will be closed completely for the race between 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street, NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

C Street from 2nd Street to 6th Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed and posted as “Emergency No Parking” between 4 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. starting Sunday:

13th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street, NW

12th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

Lastly, the following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

