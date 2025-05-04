Road closures: Race for Hope DC 5K

Several streets in downtown D.C. will be closed or restricted on Sunday as the Race for Hope D.C. — a 5K race meant to raise awareness and money for brain tumor research — kicks off at 9 a.m.
The race will start on and end on Pennsylvania Ave. near 12th street, going in a big loop just north, east and south of the National Mall.
Registration for the race begins at 7 a.m., with a warm up on stage at Freedom Plaza at 8:15 a.m. At 8:45, opening remarks begin and survivors of brain tumors will speak. Runners will start at 9 a.m. Race organizers say the event will happen rain or shine.
The National Brain Tumor Society, the host of the race, has funded more than $38 million in research with the goal of finding a cure.
Road Closures
According to D.C. police, the following streets will be closed completely for the race between 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW
- 9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street, NW
- 7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
- 3rd Street from C Street, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW
- Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street, SW
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Virginia Avenue, SW
- D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW
- 6th Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW
- C Street from 2nd Street to 6th Street, SW
- Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW
The following streets will be closed and posted as “Emergency No Parking” between 4 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. starting Sunday:
- 13th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street, NW
- 12th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW
- 11th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 10th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW
Lastly, the following streets will be posted as “Emergency No Parking” from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW
- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW
- Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW
- 4th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW
- D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.