Metro fare changes go into effect this weekend

In a news release, Metro said the fare increases "will help keep fares in line with cost of living adjustments and allows us to keep running our current levels of service."

Ahead of a travel-heavy week, Metro fares will go up this Sunday.

After passing a $4.8 billion budget in April, the transit system said fare increases — up 12.5% — will help bring in more revenue.

Regular Metrobus fares will go from $2 to $2.25. Metrorail fares on weekdays will go from $2 to $2.25-$6.75 depending on distance traveled. Metrorail fares after 9:30 p.m. and on weekends will raise from $2 to $2.25-$2.50.

Metro Access fares will also rise to $4.50. Reduced fare programs like MetroLift and senior discounts will continue to be 50% off regular fares.

In addition to the fare increases, Metro is also freezing hiring and wages to help fill its $750 million deficit by cutting administrative costs by $50 million and moving $181 million over from its preventive maintenance fund.

The drastic cuts Metro warned of in December ahead of the budget passing were largely averted when the region came to the table with an additional $463 million — D.C. offered $200 million, Virginia contributed $119.4 million and Maryland added $143.3 million.

The transit system said its operating gap was due to subsidy reductions to the surrounding jurisdictions, millions in counteracting inflation and a decrease in revenue since the pandemic.

