Metro adjusts shuttle bus travel times for riders affected by shutdown of Red Line stations

Starting Monday, Metro is changing its shuttle bus service for riders affected by the shutdown of four Red Line stations in Montgomery County, Maryland, aiming to improve travel times and decrease bus congestion.

The “Limited 2” shuttle, which stops at Forest Glen, Silver Spring and Fort Totten stations, will be replaced by two new, “more-efficient express shuttle loops,” Metro said in a news release.

The goal of the express loops is to help riders get to their destinations more quickly.

In addition to the shuttle bus service changes, Metro said that it’s amending its estimated travel times for the following shuttle buses.

The local shuttle, which stops at each station between Glenmont and Fort Totten, will run every 8-12 minutes, and the estimated travel time is 65 minutes.

The limited shuttle, which stops at Glenmont, Wheaton and Fort Totten stations, will run every 8-12 minutes and the estimated travel time is 45 minutes.

The Forest Glen Express shuttle, which stops at Forest Glen and Fort Totten stations, will run every 8-12 minutes and the estimated travel time is 50 minutes.

The Silver Spring Express shuttle, which stops at Silver Spring and Fort Totten stations, will run every 8-12 minutes and the estimated travel time is 40 minutes.

The express shuttle, which runs between Silver Spring and Metro Center, will run every 8-12 minutes and the estimated travel time is 45 minutes.

The Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen and Silver Spring stations will remain closed through Aug. 31 for construction of the Maryland Purple Line project, during which a new mezzanine will be built to connect the coming light rail line to Metro at the Silver Spring station.

