Things to do in the DC area: Halloween parties, Adams Morgan Fall Porchfest … and more!

For last-minute spooky celebrations, WTOP has you covered with this list of Halloween events happening Thursday and later this week.

For a list of over 10 bar and restaurant pop-ups in the D.C. area, check out this roundup from WTOP. For those looking for frightening experiences, check out these haunted houses, fields, forests and other attractions.

First, for the fashion-focused, the DAR Museum is diving into the histories of costumes in old and new films with its event called Terror in the Seams. The Thursday event costs $25.

In an interview with WTOP, Kevin Lukacs, curator of education at the DAR Museum, said, “We’re taking these classic horror films that many of us know and love and obsess over, like James Wales’ 1931 classic ‘Frankenstein’ to the 1992 ‘Dracula,’ that’s very love-it-or-hate-it, and so we’re looking at these films from the eyes of fans and historians.”

You do not have to be a member of the museum to attend the event.

On Halloween, Atlas Doghouse in Northeast D.C. is hosting a “Howl-o-ween Costume Pawty” for furry friends, with ghostly games and spooky treats included. Costumes are optional, but encouraged.

The Library of Congress’ Thomas Jefferson Building is offering a Halloween Happy Hour on Thursday with food, drinks and candy. Visitors also get the chance to experience the grand Main Reading Room, arguably one of the city’s most beautiful spaces.

The Howard Theatre is also hosting a Monsters Ball on Halloween. Costing $59 per person, the event includes a live music immersive show with aerialists and dancers included.

If you’re searching for drinks, head to popular dive bar Lyman’s Tavern for a costume contest and a pinball tournament Thursday. A portion of the sales go to the Ward 1 Mutual Aid Fundraiser.

On Saturday, Eckington Hall in Northeast D.C. is hosting a free Halloween costume party along with a market on the patio.

Elsewhere, in Alexandria, Virginia, the Galactic Panther Art Gallery is hosting a live musical performance Thursday, where bands switch instruments and play each other’s songs. The Halloween Band Switcheroo hosts four local bands: Professor Goldstein, Fake Radio, The Orange Slices and Sol Reactor. General admission costs $16.

Jammin’ Java in Vienna, Virginia, is also hosting the Vampire Glam Halloween Party on Thursday. This event features local pop artist Ari Voxx and The Sad Lads, Zeus on the Leus and Shelley Star and the Galaxy. General admission costs $15.

Through Nov. 3, catch “The Dracula Experience” in Leesburg, Virginia, for an immersive journey into the vampire legend. The hourlong experience has danger lurking around every corner and tickets priced at approximately $40 per person for those ages 13 and up and $35 for those 12 and under.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Día de los Muertos

Celebrate the Day of the Dead at The Wharf on Saturday with live music, a beer garden, sugar skull decorating and a community lantern procession. The event is expected to bring several cultural performances with a variety of food and drink offerings included. The event is free to attend with no tickets needed.

Story District’s Top Shelf

Story District is gathering the best storytellers in D.C. for them to tell completely true tales at the Top Shelf event. This Saturday, the event at the Capital Turnaround includes eight stories with topics such as gay pride, women’s history and the “worst date ever.” For more details on this event, check out Kyle Cooper’s feature on WTOP.

Adams Morgan Fall PorchFest

For more live music opportunities, head to Adams Morgan this Saturday for the popular PorchFest event. Across 25 porches, some of the city’s best local musical talent performs throughout the day. The event is free and open to the public.

“Dance Like There’s Black People Watching”

Woolly Mammoth is hosting a hilarious, witty and brand-new show created exclusively for the D.C. theater company that features rising comedy stars, songs and sketches. The show runs from Nov. 6 through Dec. 22 with ASL-interpreted performances, open captioned performances and mask-required performances available.

“The Other Americans”

Don’t miss actor, comedian and producer John Leguizamo’s performance in “The Other Americans,” a theatrical production about a “Colombian-Puerto Rican laundromat owner grappling with a failing business and buried secrets.” The show runs through Nov. 24 at Arena Stage. Special performances are also available that offer closed captioning, ASL interpretation or mask requirements.

Maryland

Hot Cider Hustle

Get your running shoes ready. The Hot Cider Hustle 5K and 10K run/walk-a-thon is this Saturday.

44th Annual Pumpkin Festival

Catch the tail-end of the annual Pumpkin Festival at Butler’s Orchard in Germantown, Maryland, through Sunday. This year, joining attractions such as a hayride, corn maze and pony rides is a brand-new playground. In-advance admission tickets range from $11 up to $18, depending on the day.

Gaver Farm Fall Fun Festival

In Mt. Airy, Maryland, the Fall Fun Festival at Gaver Farm is running through Nov. 5, so join in on the family fun while you still can. The event includes over 65 exciting attractions, including a seven-acre corn maze. Tickets cost $14.50 on weekdays and $23 on weekends.

Virginia

“$100 and Under”

Expand your art collection with lower-priced works at Alexandria, Virginia’s Del Ray Artisans Gallery. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 1, the “$100 and Under” exhibit is showcasing members’ original artworks, all priced at $100 and under. The gallery is free and open to the public.

Día de los Muertos Celebration

The Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington is hosting a free Day of the Dead celebration on Friday with food trucks, family-friendly games and art making. For more Día de los Muertos events to consider, check out WTOP’s event guide here.

Alexandria Fall Fest

For autumnal, family-friendly fun, head to Alexandria, Virginia, for the Fall Fest. This event includes pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting and bounce houses. Set for Sunday, tickets and parking must be purchased in advance, with no tickets available on site.

