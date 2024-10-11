Get wicked at 12 Halloween pop-ups in DC-area bars and restaurants

As Halloween approaches, D.C. will transform into a playground for the spooky with bars and restaurants across the city conjuring up thrilling pop-ups that embrace the eerie and the extravagant. In this roundup, WTOP has gathered 12 of the most exciting Halloween bar and restaurant pop-ups in the D.C. area.

These ghostly retreats are pulling out all the stops, offering festive experiences that blend creative decor, themed menus and immersive atmospheres. In this roundup, WTOP has gathered 12 of the most exciting Halloween bar and restaurant pop-ups in the D.C. area.

Whether you’re in it for the Instagrammable moments, the spooky vibes or the seasonal cocktails, these pop-ups promise to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Get ready for a hauntingly good time as we explore where to eat, drink and be scary this Halloween season. For more spooktacular events to consider in the D.C. area, head over to WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area guide.

918 F Street NW, D.C.

The historic National Union Building is hosting an immersive, themed pop-up experience inspired by Tim Burton’s movies and horror classics. Here, guests can enjoy a complimentary themed welcome drink (both alcoholic and nonalcoholic options available), plus access to a Halloween-themed menu. The experience runs through Nov. 3.

1346 4th Street SE, D.C.

Grab a costume, and come get spooky at Trouble Bird’s Halloween pop-up. Through Nov. 2, this D.C. bar is offering several spooky cocktails as well as tarot readings on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

2031 Florida Avenue NW, D.C.

For your next Monster Mash party, head to this Kalorama bar for its Monster Mash-themed cocktail list. With drinks like “Coffin Banger” and “Transylvania Twist,” guests should expect all treats and no tricks on its menu.

130 Blagden Alley NW, D.C.

Be transported to Diagon Alley at this Blagden Alley pop-up. The underground bar Never Looked Better is launching a Wizarding World-themed pop-up with potion cocktails included.

916 G Street Northwest, Suite C-2, D.C.

Bask in autumnal decor at this family-owned cafe and cocktail bar. Be sure to make a reservation for a chance to enjoy pumpkin-spiced martinis and other themed drinks.

1020 7th St NW, D.C.

With tickets that cost $20, the Halloween-themed masquerade ball planned at Morris American Bar on Oct. 25 will include a live DJ, a custom cocktail menu and a complimentary Lillet spritz upon arrival.

1802 Jefferson Place NW, D.C.

This Dupont Circle club has three parties ready to treat the public in honor of Halloween. First, on Oct. 25, Freaky Friday at HEIST encourages guests to don a Lindsay Lohan-inspired outfit that fits well with a Y2K theme. On Oct. 26, the space will transform into a Beetlejuice-themed costume party. Finally, on Halloween evening, starting at 10 p.m. on Oct. 31, HEIST Horror Night invites guests to come dressed in outfits inspired by classic horror films. All events are for those ages 21 and up.

2200 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Suite 300R, D.C.

Sixty Vines in Foggy Bottom is making spooky season even sweeter with several pop-ups over the course of October where rotating wine flights are paired with Halloween candies. Find out which treats pair best with rosé from Oct. 14-20 and cabernet sauvignon from Oct. 21-31.

1301-A 4th Street NE, D.C.

Expect the dive bar Last Call to be decked out in Halloween decorations and Beetlejuice-themed cocktails this year.

1250 Half Street SE, D.C.

For those witchy/wizardly folks looking for a Harry Potter-inspired retreat, head to Tap99. The Wizard’s Pour pop-up at this bar includes butterbeer and enchanted house cocktails. At this bar, guests can pour as much or as little as they want without the need to flag down a bartender.

1624 Q Street NW, D.C.

The Dupont Circle location of Hank’s Oyster Bar is serving up special cocktails for the Halloween season as part of its Nightmare on Q Street pop-up. This location is also hosting a special Halloween drag brunch Oct. 20.

2312 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Va.

In Alexandria, Virginia, the Del Ray neighborhood’s premium pop-up bar has turned its seasonal space into a Halloween wonderland. Expect tons of ghoulish cocktails and treats, including monster sliders. The pop-up runs through Nov. 4.

