Things to do in the DC area: New Kitchens on the Block, French Market … and more!

The 10th annual New Kitchens on the Block at Mess Hall.(Courtesy New Kitchen On The Block/Albert Ting) The 10th annual New Kitchens on the Block at Mess Hall.(Courtesy New Kitchen On The Block/Albert Ting) If you consider yourself a foodie or someone who at least deserves some of the most delicious things in life, head to Northeast D.C.’s Mess Hall this weekend for the 11th annual New Kitchens On The Block.

The event provides access to several of the buzziest, award-winningest chefs and their upcoming concepts in one space. Many of the chefs discovered in earlier iterations of the event have gone on to win Michelin stars, James Beard Awards and RAMMYS.

Tickets are already going fast with the noon to 2 p.m. block on Saturday, April 26, sold out, but a few general admission tickets are still up for grabs for the 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. block at approximately $119 per person.

This year, there are nine concepts to consider, coming from popular local and national chefs like Marcus Samuelsson, Moon Rabbit’s Kevin Tien and Taco Bamba’s Victor Albisu, among others.

Guests can also enjoy beer by Right Proper Brewing Company and cocktails provided by Prestige Ledroit.

Nevin Martell, coproducer and co-founder of New Kitchens On The Block, told WTOP, “I think it’s really important at this time that with the D.C. restaurant scene undergoing such upheaval and facing such hardship to really promote local and up-and-coming concepts in the area, and we’re always just gratified that our guests want to do that too.”

Find the full list of chefs and concepts to expect this year and buy tickets on Eventbrite.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

D.C. Chocolate Festival

From April 25 to 26, sample chocolates and enjoy education opportunities at the 8th Annual D.C. Chocolate Festival. The event at La Maison Française at the Embassy of France includes chocolate confections, treats, beverages and craft chocolate bars. Ticket prices vary.

Smithsonian Craft Show

Over 100 of the nation’s finest artisans are gathering at National Building Museum through Sunday, April 27, to celebrate and sell contemporary craft and design, including ceramics, furniture, glass, jewelry, wood and more. Tickets cost $25 per person through April 27, $20 per person for groups of 10 or more and students and $35 per person for multiday admission.

Georgetown French Market

The 22nd annual Georgetown French Market is coming up this weekend, from April 25 through 27. The open-air market features sidewalk sales and specials from more than 40 locally-owned boutiques, cafés and galleries. Head to Wisconsin Avenue NW for live music and much more.

Petworth Porchfest

The free, annual Petworth Porchfest is back this Saturday, April 26, with music on porches and a main stage, spanning from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Georgetown House Tour

Get an inside look at some of Georgetown’s most beautiful and historic homes on Saturday, April 26. Tickets purchased in advance online are $60 each, and tickets purchased the day of the tour are $65.

D.C. Dyke March Earth Day Crafternoon

The D.C. Dyke March is raising funds with this Earth Day sustainable crafting workshop on Saturday, April 26. Head to Rhizome D.C. to decorate a tin can planter, fix up a clothing item at a mending station or make a zine or collage. Guests can bring their own supplies if desired. Masks are required to attend. Tickets cost $10-$15.

Mezzanine Vintage and Vinyl Spring Festival

Hey, vinyl lovers! The Mezzanine Vintage and Vinyl Festival is returning to The Parks Historic Walter Reed on Sunday, April 27. Guests will be able to purchase vinyl and browse vintage wares and clothing. The event is free to attend.

Make It Mt. Pleasant Spring Art Market

On Sunday, April 27, Lamont Plaza on Mt. Pleasant Street is featuring artists, authors and craftspeople. Celebrate the vibrant, local arts community in this free event.

Maryland

Night hike

For those who’d like to take a walk on the dark side, enjoy a late-evening hike in Watkins Nature Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The guided event with a naturalist on Friday, April 25, requires registration. Also, of course, be sure to wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather. Registration costs $6-$8.

Spring Plant and Garden Sale

Shop for the best seasonal vegetables, fruits, herbs and other plants at Mount Vernon. The event on Saturday, April 26, does not require advance tickets.

Live “Sleepless Nights” podcast recording

The podcast, “Sleepless Nights,” is performing a live recording on stage at Olney Theatre Stage in Olney, Maryland, on April 26. The host of the podcast, actor and playwright Dannielle Hutchinson, is exploring the meaning and importance of sisterhood in this night’s recording. Tickets cost $10.

Virginia

Live Comedy Showcase

The Crystal City Sports Pub in Arlington, Virginia, is hosting comedian Rahmein Mostafavi on Friday, April 25, for a night of laughs. This comedy showcase event costs $15 for general admission or $20 for VIP/up front seating.

Alexandria Art Show & Craft Spring Fair

Buy one-of-a-kind artworks or crafts at Alexandria’s John Carlyle Square Park on April 26. Admission to this event is free.

NoVa+ Bookstore Crawl

Independent Bookstore Day kicks off on Saturday, April 26, and several local bookstores are celebrating this holiday with family-friendly activities, giveaways, deals and merch for sale. Find a list of D.C.-area bookstores participating this year here.

Black-out poetry workshop

The Westover Library in Arlington, Virginia, is hosting a workshop on Saturday, April 26, for adults to learn about Black-out poetry. Participants will use recycled books pages and covering or erasing words from the existing texts to create their own poems. The event is free, but registration is required.

