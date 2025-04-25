Live Radio
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Police: Driver dies after…

Police: Driver dies after striking, resting underneath tractor-trailer on I-495 in Fairfax Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

April 25, 2025, 10:00 AM

A driver is dead after striking a tractor-trailer from behind on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash caused a major backup on the Capital Beltway on Friday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to I-495 northbound near the Old Dominion overpass where a “fully loaded tractor-trailer” carrying produce was struck by a sedan.

Police said the tractor-trailer was slowing down because of traffic in the area caused by a nearby work zone when it was struck.

The sedan “came to rest underneath the tractor-trailer” and the driver of the sedan died at the scene, according to police. Authorities haven’t publicly identified that driver. 

Virginia State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

vbonk@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up