Police: Driver dies after striking, resting underneath tractor-trailer on I-495 in Fairfax Co.

A driver is dead after striking a tractor-trailer from behind on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, Virginia, early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash caused a major backup on the Capital Beltway on Friday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to I-495 northbound near the Old Dominion overpass where a “fully loaded tractor-trailer” carrying produce was struck by a sedan.

Police said the tractor-trailer was slowing down because of traffic in the area caused by a nearby work zone when it was struck.

The sedan “came to rest underneath the tractor-trailer” and the driver of the sedan died at the scene, according to police. Authorities haven’t publicly identified that driver.

Virginia State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

