Stories that will make you laugh and cry: Hear the all-true tales this weekend in DC

Some of the best storytellers in D.C. have some true tales to share at Story District, which is holding its Top Shelf at the Capital Turnaround event on Saturday.

Who doesn’t love a good story? Some of the best storytellers in D.C. have some true tales to share at Story District, which is holding its Top Shelf at the Capital Turnaround event on Saturday.

Amy Saidman, artistic executive director of Story District, said eight stories are on tap covering topics including “worst date ever,” gay pride and women’s history.

“So you’ll see stories from all of those, and it’s funny, sweet, poignant and thought provoking,” Saidman said.

She said the best part is that every story told is true: “Every person is telling a very true, authentic story that touches people one way or another, where you recognize yourself in the story or you find something, that you’re discovering something new in the world.”

This is Top Shelf’s 15th anniversary. The event pulls the best stories from the Story District’s events and showcases them in this one event.

Saidman said the art of storytelling has grown a lot in D.C. and has become beloved among visitors.

“This was a town of people that had never heard of storytelling, certainly didn’t call themselves storytellers, and then we started having hundreds, and now thousands, of people that identify as a storyteller,” she said.

The storytellers at this year’s Top Shelf are Howl Cooper, Benjamin, Humza Yousuf, Kevin Eggleston, Stephanie, Cheryl Ringel, Jonathan Thompson, and T. Graye. The event is on Saturday at The Theatre at Capital Turnaround from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets cost $30.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.