DC-area universities sign letter with hundreds of schools pushing back on ‘government overreach’

Hundreds of universities, including several in the D.C. area, are pushing back against the Trump Administration.

The presidents of the schools, including the University of Maryland, University of Virginia, George Washington University, American University and Trinity Washington University have signed a letter critical of what they call the “unprecedented government overreach and political interference now endangering American higher education.”

Lynn Pasquerella, president of the American Association of Colleges and Universities, said there are real world consequences to some of the recent White House actions.

“The weaponization of research funds has made it impossible to carry out lifesaving research, this isn’t a mere academic exercise, it’s a matter of life or death for individuals who are engaged in medical trials,” she said.

Pasquerella said universities are not opposed to some government oversight, but there are boundaries supported by the system of laws.

“What we are opposed to is the violation of what the Supreme Court has outlined as the basic freedoms of American colleges and universities to decide who gets admitted, what is taught, how it is taught and by whom,” she said.

She said the letter serves as a way to attempt to defend the core principals of academic freedom.

The letter calls for “constructive engagement” that results in stronger educational institutions and a stronger democracy.

