Things to do in the DC area: Diwali celebrations, High Heel Race … and more!

As the Festival of Lights approaches, the D.C. area comes alive with Diwali celebrations that reflect the rich cultural tapestry of its diverse communities.

Marked by beautiful displays of lights, delicious food, traditional music and lively dances, Diwali is a time for gathering, reflection and joy.

Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in lamp-lighting ceremonies, live performances or restaurant deals, the D.C. region offers a wide array of events to bring the spirit of Diwali to life. Here’s a roundup of celebrations around the city and beyond.

The Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs is celebrating Diwali on Wednesday, Oct. 30 with an evening of vibrant cultural performances, delicious cuisine and the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by a priest. This event is free and open to the public.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art is hosting a Diwali Festival on Friday, Nov. 1 with an evening event that includes crafts, games, local food vendors and live performances. The event is free, but registration is recommended.

Atlas Brew Works in Ivy City is showcasing some of the D.C. area’s best bands fronted by South Asian artists at the third annual Diwali Rock Concert on Friday, Oct. 25. The event, which costs $12 per person, features Laal Taal, NAYAN, the Prabir Trio and Sravani.

Get cooking at Capitol Hill’s historic Hill Center with this workshop on how to cook easy vegetarian Indian cooking in preparation for a Diwali dinner party. Varu Chilakamarri, the host of the class, is a second-generation Indian American who has contributed to the Hill Rag, The Huffington Post and Bon Appétit. In this class, learn how to make dishes like a puff pastry chaat, okra curry, paneer makhani and the sweet Indian pudding, known as kesari. The event on Nov. 1 costs $79 to participate.

River Hill High School in Clarksville, Maryland, is also hosting a Diwali celebration on Saturday, Nov. 2 with dancing, live music, a buffet dinner and a Miss Diwali Pageant. Tickets cost approximately $25 per adult, $10 for children between the ages of 3 and 10 and entry is free for those under the age of 3.

Restaurants running Diwali deals

For Diwali-celebratory restaurant deals happening in the D.C. area, head to the following businesses. Most of these dinner specials run from Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3, but be sure to call ahead to double-check which days they will be available as they may be limited.

The neighborhood restaurant, Daru, is celebrating the holiday with two specials. The first is goat/mutton paku, a rich, slow-cooked curry featuring tender goat meat infused with bold South Indian spices, served with sel roti, a traditional Nepali ring-shaped, deep-fried bread. The second is achar potato salad with sel roti, which features boiled potatoes tossed in a dressing made with mustard seeds, fenugreek, turmeric, Thai green chili and Sichuan peppercorn.

In an interview with WTOP, Daru cofounder Dante Datta described Diwali as a “cultural event,” saying, “It brings everybody together in a real way.” With this, he said his “Indian-ish” restaurant and its specials are able to accommodate a wide variety of dietary preferences.

For Knightsbridge Restaurant Group’s upscale dining restaurants — Rasika, The Bombay Club and Bindaas — they will each offer tempting specials in honor of Diwali, such as Rasika Penn Quarter’s four-course, prix fixe menu, which includes laal maas, which are lamb chops with caramelized onion and Kashmiri chili, as well as chicken pista korma with cashew nut, pistachio and green cardamom. Rasika West End features a five-course, prix fixe menu with specials like the kadipatta sea bass. Bindaas in Foggy Bottom has a variety of specials to anticipate, including paneer musallam with cottage cheese, desiccated coconut, pistachio and green cardamom. The Bombay Club is preparing two four-course, prix fixe menus for the occasion, one of which is vegetarian.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Boos & Brews

The National Building Museum is celebrating the spooky season with an evening, adults-only event that allows guests to sip on craft brews from local breweries, get mystical insights with tarot readings and dance to a live DJ. Be sure to also wear your Halloween best as there will be a costume contest. The event on Thursday, Oct. 24 costs $10 for students and $20 for general admission.

D.C. Palestinian Film and Arts Festival

For three days — on Oct. 24, 26 and 27 — the 11th annual D.C. Palestinian Film and Arts Festival is showcasing award-winning films, workshops and a book launch. Venues and ticket prices vary.

Fantom Comics’ Halloween Party

The annual Halloween party at Fantom Comics is back on Friday, Oct. 25 with a costume contest, temporary tattoos, a live DJ set, karaoke and free boba. Tickets are $15.

Zinefest

Zine-makers, artists and writers are coming together on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library to sell their self-published works. The event — a sign that D.C.’s zine culture continues to thrive — is free and open to the public.

Home Rule Music Festival

This family-friendly, outdoor music festival at Alethia Tanner Park is expected to host food and drink vendors, mural painting, a record fair and live musical jazz and go-go performances. Set for Saturday, Oct. 26, general admission is free, but a limited number of VIP tickets are also available.

17th Street High Heel Race

Throw your flats away, and be prepared to dash in style. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs are presenting the 37th annual High Heel Race on Tuesday, Oct. 29. During this event, costumed spectators cheer on drag queens, drag kings and community members as they race down 17th Street NW. Admission is free.

Maryland

“Nosferatu” with Radiohead: A Silents Synced Film

Silents Synced is a series that involves pairing classic silent movies with rock music. On Friday, Oct. 25, the film “Nosferatu” is being synced to Radiohead’s “KID A” and “Amnesiac” at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring, Maryland. Tickets cost $15.

Fall Block Party

The Station at Riverdale Park and the Town of Riverdale Park are hosting this autumnal, all-day event with live music, local artists, family-friendly activities and food and beverage vendors. For dog owners, be sure to prep your pet because there will also be a Halloween costume contest for canines. The event on Saturday, Oct. 26 is at The Station at Riverdale Park in Riverdale, Maryland.

Harbor Halloween

Head to National Harbor, Maryland, for a full day’s worth of spooktacular events on Sunday, Oct. 27. The schedule includes an outdoor screening of “Hocus Pocus,” a pumpkin carving contest, a pet costume pawrade and trick-or-treating at participating businesses.

Virginia

HELLAWINE

East Coast wine lovers are joining Lightwell Survey Wines for their annual HELLAWINE event in Waynesboro, Virginia. The event on Saturday, Oct. 26 includes public pours of the winery’s newest wines, local food vendors, exclusive tasting room merch, a Q&A with the Lightwell winemaking team and dancing all night long. The event costs $35 per person.

Halloween at the Boo-ro!

The Boro in Tysons, Virginia, is hosting a pet-friendly Halloween bash with an interactive magic show, crafts, giveaways, tarot card and palm readings as well as a kid-friendly dance party. Admission is free. The event is on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Halstead Square Food, Wine & Art Festival

In Falls Church, Virginia, the Halstead Square Food, Wine & Art Festival is a must-attend event for local food, wine and art enthusiasts. Along with interactive workshops, live performances and a kid-friendly zone, the event is also expected to support the Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation. The event on Saturday, Oct. 26 costs $15 for those indulging in wine tastings and free for those not participating in the wine-tasting portion of the event.

Halloween Candy and Cider Pairing

Which ciders pair best with your candy haul this year? Find out at the Loudoun Cider House in Leesburg, Virginia, on Sunday, Oct. 27. Tickets cost $20.

Del Ray Halloween Parade

This free, annual tradition in Alexandria, Virginia’s Del Ray neighborhood allows families and pets strollers to march and show off their Halloween costumes. The parade ends with live music and an award presentation at the Mount Vernon Rec Center field.

