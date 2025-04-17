Things to do in the DC area: The National Cannabis Festival’s 420 Week, Bloom Ride, and more!

There's so much to do in the D.C. region, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly event guide.

The stage at the National Cannabis Festival.(Photo courtesy National Cannabis Festival) The stage at the National Cannabis Festival.(Photo courtesy National Cannabis Festival) Every year since 2016, the National Cannabis Festival brings together advocates, music lovers, educational programming, over 100 exhibitors and several food vendors for a cannabis community paradise at RFK Festival Grounds. This year’s festival is scheduled for July 18 and 19, but it’s possible to celebrate early — and just in time for 4/20.

Starting on Sunday, April 20 and running through Monday, April 28, 420 Week features interactive canna-themed events and deals on munchies. This is the chance for the public to learn about cannabis across different venues in the nation’s capital.

The events happening during 420 Week include a special movie screening of “Pineapple Express” at D.C.’s Alamo Drafthouse on Sunday, April 20 and an engaging, thought-provoking discussion on Thursday, April 24 on what it means to end the “war on drugs,” hosted at Busboys and Poets at 2021 14th Street NW.

Wrapping up 420 Week is the seventh annual National Cannabis Policy Summit on Monday, April 28 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Hundreds of advocates, patients and business owners will get together to lay out visions for working to accomplish cannabis policy reform.

“Cannabis and the opportunities around cannabis for our city are very exciting,” Caroline Phillips, founder and executive producer of the National Cannabis Festival, told WTOP. “We’re at a time right now where we’re seeing large expansion of access to medical cannabis for patients and visitors to Washington, D.C.”

Phillips said that she sees events like the National Cannabis Festival and the National Cannabis Policy Summit as giving the public the chance to learn more about cannabis as a plant, as a medicine and something worth learning more about.

All events during 420 Week are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted with admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

For the National Cannabis Festival, Phillips told WTOP that she expects approximately 30,000 attendees across the two days of programming. New to this year’s festival is a “sacred wellness pavilion” that will explore plant medicine, including psychedelics.

To stay updated on this year’s concert headliners or learn about ticket options, head to the National Cannabis Festival’s website.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Free community yoga class

Head to Lincoln Park every Friday, including this week on April 18, for a free yoga class that accommodates both beginners and intermediate practitioners of yoga. Yoga mats are not provided.

Frühlingsfest

The fifth anniversary of German restaurant and bar, Prost DC, is being celebrated this Saturday, April 19 through Sunday, April 27 with events like brunch specials, a keg tapping ceremony, a trivia night, a German beer class and tasting as well as a stein hoisting competition. Find the full list of events happening at this year’s Frühlingsfest on Prost DC’s website.

Soul Bloom: A Communal Picnic

Femme Fatale D.C. is hosting a monthly gathering at Meridian Hill Park where attendees can enjoy flower-themed art activities, junk journaling, a snack potluck and a live DJ. Entry is free with a small costs for activities. The event is on Saturday, April 19.

Bloom Ride & Spring Picnic

Enjoy a leisurely bike ride on Saturday, April 19 through the District with two route options, a kid-friendly trek that travels three miles and a separate route that totals 20 miles. The event gathers at Franklin Park and includes a picnic afterwards. Ticket prices vary.

Video Game Music Jam

At the intimate Truxton Circle music venue, The Pocket, enjoy a live performance of video game music on Sunday, April 20 from properties like Super Mario Bros., Sonic, Final Fantasy and others. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show.

Maryland

‘Neil Young: Coastal’

The AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center is showcasing musician Neil Young in this personal, behind-the-scenes documentary. The film, “Coastal,” can be seen on Thursday, April 17 and Saturday, April 19 at the Silver Spring, Maryland, movie theater. Tickets cost $15.

Pink on the Pier

At National Harbor, a fashion runway show is coming to Freedom Pier to celebrate style, culture and the beauty of the cherry blossoms. The event on Saturday, April 19 costs $40 for general admission and $85 for VIP admission.

Spring flower mobile class

D.C.-based textile artist Sophie Kanter is teaching a class on how pressed flowers can be transformed into home decor in a few easy steps. In this class on Sunday, April 20, expect to design your own pressed flower mobile and take home some extra pressed flower designs to be used as bookmarks or jewelry. The event in College Park, Maryland, costs approximately $65.

Virginia

Vintage cake decorating

Learn classic piping techniques, and create a beautifully nostalgic vintage-style cake at the Shop Made in Virginia in Old Town Alexandria. This class is led by the Cake-wich Craft Bake Shop and is accessible to beginner baking enthusiasts. The event on Sunday, April 20 has tickets that cost $125.

Recreating historic clothing

Mount Vernon’s historical costumer and Brooke Welborn of Adventures in Mantua Making are recreating ensembles to be on display in the George Washington exhibit when it opens in 2026. On April 22 to 24, guests will be able to watch as the two recreate clothing for the enslaved people at Mount Vernon and the yellow silk gown that Martha Washington wore to her wedding to George Washington. The event is included with admission, which costs $28 for adults and $15 for children between the ages of 6 and 11.

Imbibe at the limited-time “Banned Book Speakeasy”

The Study at Morrison House in Alexandria, Virginia, is filling its shelves with banned books and inviting the public to enjoy cocktails inspired by controversial books at their “Banned Book Speakeasy.” The experience runs from April 23 through 26. For every cocktail, $1 will go to the Virginia Library Association, which supports local libraries and librarians.

