11 DC-area haunted houses, fields, forests and other spooky attractions

If you’re looking to get spooked, the D.C. area is filled to the brim with scary sites perfect for getting your Halloween haunt on.
Those searching for a scream of a good time can find several haunted houses, fields, forests and other spooky attractions in Maryland and Virginia with one notable event occurring within D.C. proper, too.
Find your next nightmare below.
DC
Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 18 to 20 at the National Zoo
Maryland
Markoff’s Haunted Forest
Through Nov. 2 in Dickerson
Bennett’s Curse
Through Nov. 2 in Dundalk
Field of Screams
Through Nov. 2 in Olney
Leechwoods
Through Nov. 2 in Damascus
CornStalker’s Trail of Terror
Through Nov. 2 in Waldorf
AVFD Station 7 Terror Trail
Through Oct. 26 in Gambrills
Virginia
Haunt: Twisted Tales of Terror
Through Nov. 2 at Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton
Fields of Fear
Through Nov. 2 in Centreville
Fear Forest
Through Nov. 2 in Harrisonburg
Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt
Through Nov. 3 in Doswell
