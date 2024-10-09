11 DC-area haunted houses, fields, forests and other spooky attractions

If you're looking to get spooked, the D.C. area is filled to the brim with scary sites perfect for getting your Halloween haunt on. Find your next nightmare.

Those searching for a scream of a good time can find several haunted houses, fields, forests and other spooky attractions in Maryland and Virginia with one notable event occurring within D.C. proper, too.

Find your next nightmare below.

DC

Boo at the Zoo

Oct. 18 to 20 at the National Zoo

Maryland

Markoff’s Haunted Forest

Through Nov. 2 in Dickerson

Bennett’s Curse

Through Nov. 2 in Dundalk

Field of Screams

Through Nov. 2 in Olney

Leechwoods

Through Nov. 2 in Damascus

CornStalker’s Trail of Terror

Through Nov. 2 in Waldorf

AVFD Station 7 Terror Trail

Through Oct. 26 in Gambrills

Virginia

Haunt: Twisted Tales of Terror

Through Nov. 2 at Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton

Fields of Fear

Through Nov. 2 in Centreville

Fear Forest

Through Nov. 2 in Harrisonburg

Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt

Through Nov. 3 in Doswell

