11 DC-area haunted houses, fields, forests and other spooky attractions

Michelle Goldchain | michelle.goldchain@wtop.com

October 9, 2024, 8:34 AM

Markoff's Haunted Forest is open through Nov. 2 in Dickerson, Maryland. (Courtesy Markoff’s Haunted Forest)

If you’re looking to get spooked, the D.C. area is filled to the brim with scary sites perfect for getting your Halloween haunt on.

Those searching for a scream of a good time can find several haunted houses, fields, forests and other spooky attractions in Maryland and Virginia with one notable event occurring within D.C. proper, too.

Find your next nightmare below.

DC

Boo at the Zoo
Oct. 18 to 20 at the National Zoo

Maryland

Markoff’s Haunted Forest
Through Nov. 2 in Dickerson

Bennett’s Curse
Through Nov. 2 in Dundalk

Field of Screams
Through Nov. 2 in Olney

Leechwoods
Through Nov. 2 in Damascus

CornStalker’s Trail of Terror
Through Nov. 2 in Waldorf

AVFD Station 7 Terror Trail
Through Oct. 26 in Gambrills

Virginia

Haunt: Twisted Tales of Terror
Through Nov. 2 at Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton

Fields of Fear
Through Nov. 2 in Centreville

Fear Forest
Through Nov. 2 in Harrisonburg

Kings Dominion’s Halloween Haunt
Through Nov. 3 in Doswell

