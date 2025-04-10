Things to do in the DC area: Black Women in Food Summit, Aunt Katrina … and more!

There's so much to do in the D.C. region, and WTOP has you covered with our weekly event guide. Here's what is happening in the D.C. area this week.

A session at the 2024 Black Women in Food Summit.(Courtesy The Art Hype/Adedayo) A session at the 2024 Black Women in Food Summit.(Courtesy The Art Hype/Adedayo) For its third year, the Black Women in Food Summit is celebrating the talent, resilience and innovation of Black women in the food industry by bringing together renowned chefs and restaurateurs, food writers, farmers and others for a weekend-long event.

Founded by Maame Boakye and Nina Oduro, this year’s summit runs April 25-26 at Eaton DC at 1201 K Street NW in D.C. with opportunities for learning, networking and access opportunities among food industry leaders and entrepreneurs.

In an interview with WTOP, Oduro said, “Whether you’re a chef, a caterer, a food journalist, in food service or any other aspect of the industry, this is the one place where you get to connect across those barriers.”

Hosting this year’s event is Alex Hill, the New York-based multicultural marketer behind the Just Add Hot Sauce blog, with keynote fireside chats from culinary historian, author and journalist Jessica B. Harris and wine consultant Julia Coney. Some of the many speakers include travel expert Jessica Nabongo, chef and restaurateur Mashama Bailey, Eater senior editor Kayla Stewart, as well as lifestyle expert and social media influencer Rosalynn Daniels.

“This summit truly centers the needs of Black women in the industry, yet the doors are not closed to anyone that also does not identify as a Black woman. We really welcome everyone that’s invested in food and invested in really supporting all facets of the food system to walk into these doors,” Oduro said.

Find the full summit schedule here and the full list of speakers here. Tickets range from $25 for the marketplace experience only up to $375 for a two-day experience in the summit.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Ethiopian Funk with Afro-Zen Allstars

Afro-Zen Allstars is a nine-piece band that is bringing African musical tradition to the Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital. Tickets to the performance on Friday, April 11, cost $20.

‘Shin Ka: Inner Gardens of Reflection’

The Japan Information & Culture Center is highlighting the significance of Japanese gardens in this brand new, immersive exhibition. Designed by renowned landscape architect Hoichi Kurisu, the space has been transformed into a sanctuary for self-reflection, while amplifying the voices of the adults in custody at the Oregon State Penitentiary who proposed, built and continue to maintain the garden found inside the JICC. The exhibition is free and open to the public with a grand opening on Saturday, April 12.

D.C. Beer Fest

At Nationals Park, this festival on Saturday, April 12, is planned to showcase dozens of craft breweries throughout the stadium’s concourse plus DJs, lawn games and over a dozen food trucks. General admission is $55 and VIP admission is $90.

Sakura Matsuri

Sakura Matsuri, the largest celebration of Japanese culture in the nation, is back. On April 12 and 13, the event on Pennsylvania Avenue at the base of the U.S. Capitol brings over 24 hours of Japanese cultural performances, authentic Japanese food and beverages, handmade crafts and more. Ticket prices vary. For more cherry blossom events, check out WTOP’s guide.

Aunt Katrina and Flowers for the Dead

Comet Ping Pong is hosting a live concert featuring local bands Aunt Katrina and Flowers for the Dead on Sunday, April 13. From Baltimore, Maryland, Aunt Katrina’s music features distorted samples or articulate fingerpicking, with band members who were formerly in feeble little horse, Snail Mail and Tosser. D.C.-based Flowers for the Dead is an alternative rock project that combines indie-rock with shoegaze. Tickets cost approximately $19.

Maryland

Holi Color Fun Run/Walk

On Saturday, April 12, celebrate Holi with the whole family with a one-mile run or walk around Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods. Expect colored powder throwing along with free community performances and a dance party at this Columbia, Maryland, event. Participation costs approximately $55.

Crafternoons

Bring a project or come and make something crafty at the classroom table of Shop Made in MD on Saturday, April 12, in College Park, Maryland. The event is free and open to the public.

Bunnyland

Butler’s Orchard in Germantown is hosting a family-friendly event, called Bunnyland, each Saturday and Sunday in April, starting April 12. (Note: The orchard will be closed on Easter Sunday, which is April 20; but will be open on Easter Monday, April 21.) The event includes egg hunts, pony rides, jump pads, giant slides, a playground, face painting, games and hayrides. Pricing for the festival costs between $12 to $15 online and $15 to $18 at the gate.

Virginia

Watercolor pet portraits workshop

The Made in ALX store is hosting a workshop on Sunday, April 13, from artist Alexandra Schmeling who will teach visitors how to draw and paint pet portraits. No experience is required. Admission costs $65 to attend.

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’

The Signature Theatre is bringing the radical rock musical, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” to their Arlington stage from April 15 through June 22. Ticket prices for this queer anthem cult classic vary.

Line dancing at Lost Boy Cider

On Wednesday, April 16, get your dance moves ready because Lost Boy Cider in Alexandria, Virginia, is hosting line dancing lessons. Tickets cost $5.

