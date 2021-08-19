Prince George’s Co. offering immunocompromised residents 3rd vaccine doses

Prince George’s County, Maryland, will offer third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to immunocompromised residents beginning Friday.

The vaccinations are free and no appointments are necessary. The clinic will be held at the Sports and Learning Complex in Landover. The Prince George’s County Health Department said that eligible individuals do not have to receive their third doses at the same place where they received their first and second shots.

Third doses for immunocompromised individuals in the county are also being offered at pharmacies, urgent care facilities, retail stores and other health care providers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have approved third doses for those with moderately to severely weakened immune systems. According to the CDC, 2.7% of U.S. adults are immunocompromised, including people who are undergoing cancer treatment, living with HIV or have received an organ transplant. Click here to see the agency’s list of conditions that require a third dose.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that starting Sept. 20, all Americans who received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine regimen can get a booster shot eight months after their second dose. That plan, though, is still subject to approval by the FDA and a CDC advisory committee.

The Prince George’s County Health Department said it is not recommending vaccines right now for the general population.

To see a list of clinic schedules in the county and other information, click here.

