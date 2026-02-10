LIVE RESULTS: Democrats win in special elections for Virginia General Assembly

Voters in parts of Northern Virginia cast ballots in special elections to fill vacancies in the state's legislature.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s nomination of State Sen. Adam Ebbin to her administration triggered two special elections to fill open seats in Virginia’s General Assembly.

Ebbin had represented Virginia Senate District 39.

Another sitting legislator is leaving her position in the House of Delegates with hopes of succeeding Ebbin.

Her exit set in motion a second race in House District 5.

The special elections happened in Alexandria, as well as parts of Arlington and Fairfax counties. Tuesday’s election followed a series of races around the commonwealth to fill open seats left behind by legislators Spanberger picked to join her administration.

