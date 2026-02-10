Iyanla Vanzant is heading to National Harbor to help ‘clean up your mind’

Bestselling author and spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant is coming to The Theater at MGM National Harbor to talk about her new book, "Spiritual Hygiene."

They center on the importance of what she calls “spiritual hygiene,” which is the topic of her latest book.

“It’s grooming for the inside, the same way we groom for the outside. It’s cleansing on the inside, meaning your mind, your heart, your relationship with your body and your soul,” Vanzant told WTOP. “We’re talking about a daily practice. What do you do every day to clean up your mind?”

The book is based on what she realized after the death of her youngest daughter.

“My poor spiritual hygiene, for many, many years impacted — and I dare say — infected my children,” Vanzant said. “I hadn’t cleaned up my own pain, my own hurt, and I passed it on.”

On Feb. 22, she’ll hold an interactive lecture at the Theater at MGM National Harbor, and will be joined onstage by actor and comedian Sherri Shepherd.

Vanzant said there’s good reason for holding the event so close to the nation’s capital.

“It seems to me, and I could be wrong, that a lot of the chaos, a lot of the hurt, a lot of the anger, a lot of the division, a lot of the fear that is permeating our country today, is coming right out of the government. This is the home of our governing body, and if people are feeling ungoverned, and if they’re feeling unsupported, I think that … the energy in this place is the first place we need to start looking at, and cleaning up,” she said.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, and prices start at around $55.

