Youth curfew in effect Fridays, Saturdays at National Harbor

A youth curfew begins Friday at the National Harbor in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
From 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, no unaccompanied minor may be or remain at the National Harbor, Prince George’s County police said.
There will be exceptions for the following.
- Minors with a parent or a guardian.
- Minors accompanied by someone over 21 who is authorized by a parent or guardian.
- If minors are on the sidewalk in front of where they or their neighbors live (if the neighbor did not complain to the police)
- If they are coming home, by direct route from a school activity, or an activity of a religious or other association, or place of employment.
Parents, guardians or businesses are subject to a fine up to $250 plus costs.
A similar curfew was implemented around the same time last year.
