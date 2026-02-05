Youth curfew in effect Fridays, Saturdays at National Harbor

A youth curfew is now in effect Fridays and Saturdays at the National Harbor in Prince George's County, Maryland.

From 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, no unaccompanied minor may be or remain at the National Harbor, Prince George’s County police said.

There will be exceptions for the following.

Minors with a parent or a guardian.

Minors accompanied by someone over 21 who is authorized by a parent or guardian.

If minors are on the sidewalk in front of where they or their neighbors live (if the neighbor did not complain to the police)

If they are coming home, by direct route from a school activity, or an activity of a religious or other association, or place of employment.

Parents, guardians or businesses are subject to a fine up to $250 plus costs.

A similar curfew was implemented around the same time last year.

