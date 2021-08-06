Back-to-school plans in DC, Maryland and Virginia: Where masks are required

Here's how local school systems are handling the return of students this fall.

As the region’s schools prepare to start classes, many were hoping for a more normal school year after the pandemic disrupted a significant amount of in-person learning in 2020 and spring 2021.

With the arrival of the delta variant and rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, many schools in the region are taking health safety precautions ahead of the 2021 fall semester.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

DC

DC Public Schools

D.C. Public Schools will be requiring all students, faculty and staff to wear a mask when inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The school system will put a particular emphasis on social distancing, requiring classes to keep as much space between students as possible.

Temperatures will not be taken upon arrival at school.

Classes start: Aug. 30

Maryland

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will require everyone to wear a face mask inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

Classes start: Sept. 9

Baltimore City Public Schools

Face coverings will be required indoors for everyone.

Anyone entering a Baltimore County public school will be required to complete a health screening process, including a temperature check and two health screening questions.

Students and teachers will be placed in separate groups — called “pods” — and if a member of a pod shows COVID-like symptoms or tests positive for the illness, the whole pod will be kept away from campus until it is deemed safe for them to return.

The school system said it is maximizing the amount of distance between students in classrooms while allowing for all students to return to in-person learning.

Classes start: Aug. 30

Baltimore County Public Schools

Baltimore County Public Schools will require universal masking for students, staff, and

visitors in schools for the Fall of the 2021-22 school year. The current federal order for masks to be worn on school buses will continue

Classes start: Aug. 30

Calvert County Public Schools

Calvert County Public Schools will require all staff, students, and visitors in all schools PreK-12 to wear masks in school buildings regardless of vaccination status.

Classes start: Aug. 31

Charles County Public Schools

Masks are required inside Charles County Public Schools and on county school buses regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.

Student athletes and coaches will be required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or participate in a free screening program. Those who do not show proof of vaccination or take part in the screenings will not be allowed to practice or play at games.

Classes start: Aug. 30

Frederick County Public Schools

Masks will be required for all students and staff inside school buildings. Because students are returning to class five days a week, the school system says social distancing is not possible.

Classes start: Aug. 18

Howard County Public Schools

Masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors in school buildings regardless of vaccination status.

Classes start: Sept. 8

Montgomery County Public Schools

Masks will be required in school buildings regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required outdoors but are strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals.

Classes start: Aug. 30

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Students, teachers and staff will be required to wear masks in school buildings.

Classes start: Sept. 8

St. Mary’s County Public Schools

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will require mask wearing during the school day and on buses.

Classes start: Aug. 30

Virginia

Alexandria Public Schools

Students and faculty will be required to wear masks inside all Alexandria City Public School facilities and in school vehicles regardless of vaccination status.

Anyone entering a school building will have their temperature read using an infrared thermometer or at a kiosk before they will be allowed in.

Classes start: Aug. 24

Arlington Public Schools

Arlington County Public Schools will require masks in buildings and on buses. Masks will not be required for outdoor recess.

Schools will be operating at normal capacity with no physical distancing enforcements.

The school system said it will operate on the “honor system” in regards to individuals reporting symptoms.

Classes start: Aug. 30

Culpeper County Public Schools

The Culpeper County School Board voted that masks for students, staff and

visitors is optional in buildings and outdoors, although masks must be worn on shared school buses.

Masks may be the division superintendent or designee if the rate of new positive cases of coronavirus is at or above 1% of the total student or staff population in a calendar (seven day) week at a particular school, department or across the school division.

Classes start: Aug. 23

Fairfax County Public Schools

Fairfax County Public Schools will require all students and staff to wear a mask inside school buildings. Masks will not be required outside.

Adequate school distancing may not be possible.

Students and faculty are being asked to self-assess and stay home if they feel sick or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Classes start: Aug. 23

City of Falls Church

The City of Falls Church Public Schools have not yet made their back-to-school plans public.

Classes start: Aug. 30

Fauquier County Public Schools

Masks are optional inside Fauquier County public school buildings, so long as a minimum of six feet of social distancing can be maintained.

Students and staff are being asked to complete a daily self-assessment of their health and stay home if they are feeling sick.

Classes start: Aug. 24

Loudoun County Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools will require students and staff to wear masks in school buildings and on buses regardless of vaccination status. Masks can be removed when outside, eating or participating in physical education.

Classes start: Aug. 26

Manassas City Public Schools

Physical distancing will be observed in Manassas City Public Schools, and masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors.

Classes start: Aug. 12

Manassas Park City Schools

Manassas Park City Schools have not made their health safety guidelines available yet.

Classes start: Aug. 23

Prince William County Public Schools

Prince William County Public Schools will require masks to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status, with some exceptions such as if a student has a disability that prevents masking. The system said physical distancing will be put in place “to the greatest extent possible with a minimum of three feet.”

Classes start: Aug. 23

Rappahannock County Public Schools

Rappahannock County Public Schools will encourage masking, but they will only be required on buses and when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Classes start: Aug. 11

Stafford County Public Schools

The Stafford County School Board voted that all staff, students, parents, families, visitors, and guests (anyone entering school property) are required to wear face coverings when indoors and riding the school buses through at least Sept. 21.

Masks do not need to be worn when outdoors, eating or during mask breaks. During indoor physical education and athletics, students may remove the masks during physical exertion.

Where necessary for a student’s IEP or other health-related conditions, exemptions or other accommodations will be available

Classes start: Aug. 9

WTOP’s Laura Spitalniak contributed to this report.