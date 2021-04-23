Prince George’s Co. debuts online vaccine locator

Prince George's County has launched an online COVID-19 vaccination clinic search tool. Once a user browses through search results, he can select a provider to get more information about that clinic and where to sign up for an appointment.

The Prince George’s County’s vaccine website offers an interactive map, allowing users to search for vaccination clinics across the county.

“Now that every person 16 and older who lives or works in the county can get vaccinated and more clinics are opening up, we want to ensure everyone can easily find where they can get these lifesaving doses as quickly as possible,” said Prince George’s County Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Health, Human Services, and Education Dr. George L. Askew.

The online tool allows users to search for clinics within a 20-mile radius using an address, ZIP code or a place name. Links and phone numbers to clinics are provided.

The county said a link to Maryland’s statewide vaccine clinic locator is found at the bottom of the clinic search results list as well.

More than 288,000 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data, which is a little less than a third of the county’s population.

