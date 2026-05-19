Police want the public’s help finding a potential child stalker in a Pink Panther costume

A person wearing a Pink Panther costume was reportedly following children in Fredericksburg, Virginia, last week, and police are asking the public for help in identifying the costumed individual.

A person wearing a Pink Panther costume was reportedly following children in Fredericksburg, Virginia, last week, and police are asking for help in identifying the costumed individual.

In a post on the Fredericksburg Police Department’s Facebook page, police said they received a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday about someone wearing the costume with cowboy boots who was following children along the Lafayette Boulevard corridor.

“Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately,” the post reads.

Police did not say whether there were any interactions between the subject and any child. There have not been any reports of injuries.

Patrols have been increased in the area out of an abundance of caution, police said.

“Anyone who has seen or interacted with the suspect is urged to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122,” the post says.

To make an anonymous tip, the post said, text 847-411 and text “FPDtip” followed by the tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.