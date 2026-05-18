Questions surround whether man charged in Prince George’s Co. shooting spree should have ever been released

The Glen Burnie man facing 66 charges related to an hourlong chaotic shooting and carjacking spree that tore through northern Prince George's County last Friday waived his right to a bond review Monday, and will remain behind bars.

The Glen Burnie man facing 66 charges related to an hourlong chaotic shooting and carjacking spree that tore through northern Prince George’s County last Friday waived his right to a bond review Monday, and will remain behind bars.

But questions are being asked about whether he should have already been behind bars when the incident happened.

Larry James Simpson, 68, is charged with multiple counts of attempted first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and motor vehicle theft, among other charges. At least 16 people are considered victims, including one who was shot and another hurt by broken glass.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said part of the investigation will look into why Simpson was even out on the streets, after he was convicted of murder in 1987. The murder happened years earlier in Beltsville and he faced a life sentence plus 40 years, Jackson said.

“Life plus 40 is certainly a long sentence,” she added. “I wouldn’t expect that he would be released, but he did serve 35 years, but life plus 40 is a long sentence.”

Jackson said Simpson filed a motion for a post-conviction requesting drug and alcohol evaluation in 2022.

“That motion was granted, and he was transferred to the custody of the Department of Health. And then the next year, in October of 2023, he was released,” she said.

At this point, prosecutors haven’t figured out what the rationale for his release was, nor is there any clarity as to the motive behind what happened on Friday.

Jackson wasn’t ready to second guess the department’s process and say whether his release was appropriate.

“I cannot, at this point, opine on whether or not it was appropriate or not, but it is concerning, because, of course, he is on the streets and he’s committed such a horrendous act,” Jackson said.

There’s been no other known legal incidents involving Simpson since his release.

Simpson is due in court again on June 15 for a preliminary hearing, but that hearing could be bypassed since a grand jury will have the chance to indict him before that happens.

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