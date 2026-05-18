Prince George’s County planning chair resigns, avoiding showdown with County Council

Darryl Barnes resigned over the weekend, prompting a series of leadership changes.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

Darryl Barnes resigned over the weekend as chair of the Prince George’s County Planning Board amid investigations into his alleged misconduct during his 10-month tenure, according to an internal message from the acting executive director of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

His resignation took effect Saturday, wrote Bill Spencer, the commission’s acting executive director, in a message to staff reviewed by The Banner.

“It should be noted that any ongoing investigations remain underway, and it is important that we allow our processes to move forward without interference or speculation,” Spencer wrote.

Barnes could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story by Jack Hogan continues. Read the rest at The Banner: Prince George’s planning chair resigns, avoiding showdown with County Council.