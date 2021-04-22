CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. schools update | Summer camps under CDC guidelines | Montgomery Co. loosens restrictions | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
800 COVID-19 vaccine doses compromised at Fort Meade

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 22, 2021, 3:04 PM

Roughly 80 vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were “improperly handled” outside their recommended temperature range at Fort Meade in Maryland, compromising about 800 doses, the Army said.

The discovery was made last Monday by Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center. The affected doses were administered on April 7 and April 12 at Fort Meade’s McGill Training Center.

The Army said in a statement that there is “no risk for potential harm” for those who got the compromised shots, but that it’s uncertain whether those doses will offer the protection they’re expected to, so those who got the shots are being offered a repeat dose.

The Army said Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center has been reaching out to those affected to address questions or concerns as well as scheduling revaccinations.

If you think you’ve been affected, call 410-212-4086.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

