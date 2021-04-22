800 COVID-19 vaccine doses compromised at Fort Meade

Roughly 80 vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were "improperly handled" outside their recommended temperature range at Fort Meade in Maryland, compromising about 800 doses, the Army said.

The discovery was made last Monday by Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center. The affected doses were administered on April 7 and April 12 at Fort Meade’s McGill Training Center.

The Army said in a statement that there is “no risk for potential harm” for those who got the compromised shots, but that it’s uncertain whether those doses will offer the protection they’re expected to, so those who got the shots are being offered a repeat dose.

The Army said Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center has been reaching out to those affected to address questions or concerns as well as scheduling revaccinations.

If you think you’ve been affected, call 410-212-4086.