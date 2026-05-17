Nearly 30 miles from Pimlico Race Course, about 5,000 people attended the first running of the middle jewel of the Triple Crown at Laurel Park in Maryland.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. A look at the year of firsts at the 151st Preakness Stakes

Nearly 30 miles from Pimlico Race Course, about 5,000 people attended the first running of the middle jewel of the Triple Crown at Laurel Park in Maryland.

The Preakness Stakes was named for the horse that won the inaugural stakes race at Pimlico. That horse was named by its owner, Milton H. Sanford, after his racing stable in Preakness, New Jersey.

Now, 156 years later, Napoleon Solo crossed the finish line first. The horse is owned by New Jersey’s Al Gold, who won his first Triple Crown race after more than 50 years in horse racing.

After the race, Gold told WTOP he came into the sport at the very bottom.

“When I started in the game, my first horse had a quarter of a maiden claimer,” Gold said. “I was excited back then, and now this is thrilling. It’s a big step up.”

Napoleon Solo’s victory brings a share of the $1.2 million purse for Gold, jockey Paco Lopez and trainer Chad Summers.

Even though Lopez has won more than 4,400 races, this was also his first win in a triple crown race.

“My horse was comfortable, very, very good, especially in this race, a lot of speed, ” Lopez said. “My horse is finished very good.”

Napoleon Solo won the Preakness Stakes at Laurel Race Track Saturday. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Napoleon Solo won the Preakness Stakes at Laurel Race Track Saturday. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and first lady of Maryland Dawn Moore talking to WTOP at the Preakness Stakes Saturday. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Amy Castillo showed off her hat while at the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. She is from Bel Air, Maryland. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Candice Alexander shows off her outfit during the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. She’s from Alexandria, Virginia. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Visitors to the Preakness Stakes on Saturday showed off their spring outfits for the occasion. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Visitors to the Preakness Stakes on Saturday showed off their spring outfits for the occasion. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Visitors to the Preakness Stakes on Saturday showed off their spring outfits for the occasion. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Napoleon Solo won the Preakness Stakes at Laurel Race Track Saturday. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Lopez told WTOP he was 9 years old when he started riding quarter horses in Mexico, which eventually led him to the U.S.

“I come into America, and then she gave me the opportunity,” Lopez explained.

Napoleon Solo’s trainer Chad Summers called the victory overwhelming.

“A long journey, a lot of ups and downs,” Summers said. “Glad we’re here, and surrounded by family and friends, and glad to get the victory.”

Summers told WTOP, this was not the path he expected: “I thought I was gonna be a jockey. I was a freshman in high school. I was 4-foot-10, I weighed 90 pounds, I’ve done a little bit of everything in this industry, from top to bottom.”

Now, Summers also has his first win in a Triple Crown race, which he said makes him “feel “kind of like Rudy.” (Referring to Rudy Ruettiger, who played football for the University of Notre Dame.)

Moments after Maryland Gov. Wes Moore presented Gold with the Woodlawn Vase in the winner’s circle, he praised Laurel Park as a host site.

“I think Laurel did a fantastic job. We’re very grateful for how they really showed up,” Moore said. “It’s a great day for Maryland. It’s a great day for the industry.”

Dawn Moore, the first lady of Maryland, echoed her husband’s comments.

“It’s just a part of the culture, right?” said first lady Moore. “The equine industry is a $3 billion industry in Maryland.”

Moore pointed out next year, the tradition continues at Pimlico, with a $400 million renovation scheduled for completion by 2027.

Plans call for Laurel Park to stop hosting live racing and instead operate as a year-round thoroughbred training center, something that concerns Summers.

“This place shouldn’t close, and Aqueduct shouldn’t close,” Summers said. “We’re seeing the sport get smaller and smaller by the minute, and that’s not good in any industry.”

Summers compared that trend to leagues like the NFL and NBA, which are expanding.

“We need to get on board, because otherwise nobody’s going to remember us,” Summers said.

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