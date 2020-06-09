Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Bethesda street closures start…

Bethesda street closures start Wednesday as part of Phase One plan

Teta Alim

June 9, 2020, 8:10 PM

Norfolk Avenue, between St. Elmo and Cordell avenues, in downtown Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the many streets that will be closed starting Wednesday, June 10, as part of the “Bethesda Streetery” program. (Credit: Google Street View)

Several streets will be closed to vehicles starting Wednesday in downtown Bethesda, Maryland, as Montgomery County continues its Phase One easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The closed streets, as part of the “Bethesda Streetery” program, will make space available for restaurants and businesses to use for outdoor seating and curbside retail.

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, these streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

  • Norfolk Avenue, between St. Elmo and Cordell avenues
  • Norfolk Avenue, between Cordell and Del Ray avenues
  • Woodmont Avenue, between Elm Street and Bethesda avenues
  • Veterans Park, corner of Norfolk and Woodmont avenues
  • Cordell Avenue, between the parking garage near Old Georgetown Road and Triangle Towers (Streetery hours on Cordell will be Wednesday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.).

The road closures will be clearly marked, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday. Access will still be available for emergency services.

The Bethesda Urban Partnership helped organize the creation of the additional outdoor seating in the downtown area. Tables will be placed at least 6 feet apart. Only four people will be allowed at each table at one time and tables will be cleaned after each use, according to the partnership.

More information on the county’s “Shared Streets” program will be available on the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s website.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report. 

