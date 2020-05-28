‘An important first step’: Montgomery Co. to enter Phase 1 of reopening June 1

Montgomery County, Maryland, is set to enter Phase One of their reopening plan on June 1, County Executive Marc Elrich announced Thursday.

Montgomery County, Maryland, will enter Phase One of its reopening plan on June 1, County Executive Marc Elrich announced Thursday.

At 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1, entering Phase One means the following businesses and services can resume in the county:

Retail is by curbside pickup only.

Restaurants and bars with outdoor seating may reopen; curbside pickup can continue.

State-approved child care facilities may care for children of essential workers and Phase One personnel.

Barbershops and hair salons may open by appointment only.

Car washes may reopen for exterior cleaning only.

Manufacturing can fully reopen with guidance from the county and safety precautions.

Outdoor day camps and youth sports must follow Maryland Department of Health guidelines.

Certain outdoor recreation, such as golfing, shooting ranges and tennis courts, can continue.

“This is an important first step,” Elrich said in a statement released later Thursday. “I urge you to follow the guidelines so that we can keep moving forward and not have spikes in the number of cases. This first phase can be successful if all of us do our part and follow the guidelines.”

These businesses and services, however, will remain closed:

Swimming pools (but licensing and inspection can be requested and conducted)

Senior centers

Fitness centers

Movie theaters

Shopping malls

Nail salons.

Elrich and other Montgomery County officials faced vocal pushback during the briefing Thursday.

Elrich said that the county recognized that many restaurants were not currently set up for outdoor dining, and that efforts were underway to close some streets in downtown areas to allow more restaurants space to serve outdoors.

Much of Maryland began Phase One reopening May 15, but several counties around D.C., including Montgomery and Prince George’s, opted to keep lockdown orders so they could curb important infection metrics.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced this week that the state was ready to complete Phase One of the state’s reopening plan, beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

The governor’s reopening plan allows for localities to remain locked down if they do not feel they meet the conditions for moving forward. At the time Hogan began Phase One, Prince George’s and Montgomery had the first and second highest rates of COVID-19 in the state, respectively.

