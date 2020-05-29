DC area begins reopening: What you need to know

The D.C. area is beginning the COVID-19 reopening process this weekend, with businesses opening under restrictions. Here's a summation of where each jurisdiction stands.

DC

The District’s Phase 1 reopening plans begin Friday following Mayor Muriel Bowser’s lifting of the stay-at-home order. Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited, and social distancing and face coverings are highly recommended.

Retail businesses can start to reopen. Customers can order items over the phone or online, then pick them up curbside. Customers will not be allowed into the building. Barbershops and salons will be open by appointment only and each workstation must be 6 feet apart. Waxing, threading and nail care are still prohibited.

Restaurants and bars with preapproved use of outdoor spaces, such as patios and rooftops, will be able to reopen starting Friday. They may continue offering takeout and delivery.

Some outdoor recreation spaces, such as parks, dog parks, golf courses, tennis courts and track and field areas, can reopen this weekend. Contact sports are prohibited. D.C. Parks and Recreation playgrounds, rec centers and indoor facilities will remain closed, Bowser said.

MARYLAND

Starting Friday, restaurants and social organizations — such as American Legions, VFWs or Elks Clubs — can reopen for outdoor dining. Outdoor youth sports may also resume.

With the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing dropping and the state showing “encouraging downward trends,” most of Maryland will be in a position to begin entering Phase II in about a week, Gov. Hogan said..

Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County, the jurisdiction with the most COVID-19 cases in the state, will lift its safety restrictions starting at 5 p.m. Monday, June 1. Restaurants can reopen with outdoor dining; retail stores can utilize curbside pickup and manufacturing can resume. Religious institutions can open for gatherings of 10 people or fewer but should keep services online. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the formation of a Prince George’s County Forward Task Force, that will help guild the county’s reopening efforts.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County released its Phase I plans. It reopens at 6 a.m. Monday, June 1. Retail business can reopen for curbside pickup only. Bars and restaurants with outdoor seating can reopen, County Executive Mark Elrich said. He also acknowledged that many establishments do not have the proper setup. The county will help restaurant owners create more space by closing some streets in downtown areas.

FREDERICK COUNTY

Frederick County will begin the first phase of reopening starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Hair salons and barbershops can reopen with 50% occupancy, by appointment only. Additional cleaning and sanitation will be required, as well as face masks for employees and clients. Worship services can resume at 50% capacity and with facial coverings and social distancing.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed two executive orders Thursday putting in new reopening measures. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open for outdoor seating service starting 5 p.m. Friday and nonessential business can reopen to customers with protective measures. Seasonal outdoor pools will be inspected and reopened after approval starting June 5.

CALVERT COUNTY

Calvert County will allow temporary outdoor seating for bars and restaurants starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Staff must wear face coverings when interacting with customers and venues must use disposable menus and condiments. Tables must be spaced out a minimum of 9 feet apart and groups are limited to six people. Residents are reminded to stay at home and to practice social distancing in public areas.

CHARLES COUNTY

In Charles County, some businesses reopen on Friday. Outdoor dining, the opening of outdoor pools and other activities will be allowed. Businesses that have outdoor service can apply for a permit online on the county’s website in order to reopen. Retail business can reopen at 50% capacity, but curbside pickup and delivery are encouraged. Houses of worship can start religious services with up to 50% capacity. Some restaurants will reopen at 5 p.m.

VIRGINIA

Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that Virginia would stay in Phase I safety restrictions until at least June 5. While most of the state began its Phase I reopening May 15, the reopening of Northern Virginia was delayed until Friday.

Starting Friday, face coverings will be required inside public establishments. Public beaches will remain open for recreational activities but social distancing must be maintained.

ALEXANDRIA

In Alexandra, the city council approved a plan to allow restaurants to use sidewalks and parking spaces for outdoor dining when they reopen on Friday as part of the state’s Phase I order. Restaurants will be limited to 50% capacity and must submit an application to its department of planning and zoning. Four of Alexandra’s farmers markets — Del Ray, Four Mile Run, Old Town and Old Town North — will be allowed reopen on Saturday, May 30.

ARLINGTON COUNTY

Arlington County approved temporary outdoor seating areas for local restaurants and owners will not have to pay a fee for the permit to do so. If restaurants want to serve alcohol in an outdoor space, they would need to apply for a separate permit from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.

FAIRFAX COUNTY

In Fairfax County, the reopening of restaurants and gyms starts Friday. The county supervisors approved emergency rules. Outdoor use of a restaurant is limited to half of its outdoor space, while exercises businesses can use 50% of their indoor spaces.

LEESBURG

In Leesburg, in Loudoun County, the Town Council voted to allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining in their parking lots. Owners will need to apply for a permit. The town is still brainstorming ideas on how to help restaurants who don’t have enough outdoor space, including closing streets.

