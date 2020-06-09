Backlogged coronavirus test data could shift Virginia numbers

The Virginia Department of Health says new data being added to its coronavirus dashboard starting Tuesday will cause an influx of numbers. Information from 13,000 additional tests is due to hit the dashboard over the coming days.

What contributed to the backlog? Relying on fax machines.

“A Richmond-area laboratory had previously been providing test results via fax, which had to be entered manually by VDH staff, contributing to the backlog,” the agency said in a release.

“VDH staff had prioritized positive test results, which means the remaining backlog largely includes negative tests. The lab is now submitting test results electronically.”

According to the release, digital reporting has significantly alleviated efforts to get through the backlog, which VDH is still working to eliminate.

