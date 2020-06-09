7 DC ‘slow streets’ give space to spread out and enjoy outdoors during pandemic

The initiative is part of Bowser's planned re-imagining of public space as the city moves into its first phase of recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven streets in D.C. are now all but closed outside traffic so that the people who live there can safely enjoy some outdoor space during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city announced the first seven locations for the new Slow Streets program.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office unveiled stretches of road in all eight wards that will soon face restrictions so residents can safely utilize them for socially distant recreation, including walking, jogging and cycling.

The initiative is part of Bowser’s planned re-imagining of public space as the city moves into its first phase of recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like the streateries and other expanded dining areas that are now on roads, alleys, and sidewalks throughout the city, the Slow Streets initiative is one way we can re-imagine public space to make it easier to enjoy the outdoors and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Bowser said in a news release.

Slow zones will be restricted to local traffic only and have their speed limit revised to 15 mph. Trash collection, emergency vehicles and delivery services will still have access.

The first seven slow zones are listed below, with additional streets to be announced over the next several months.

Wards 1 and 2: 19th Street, NW between Dupont Circle and Biltmore Street, NW; plus most of Biltmore and Cliffbourne.

Ward 3: 36th Street, NW between Connecticut Avenue and Reno Avenue/Warren Street, NW.

Ward 4: 8th Street, NW between Piney Branch/Whittier Street and Missouri Avenue, NW.

Ward 5: Newton Street, NE between 12th Street and South Dakota Avenue, NE.

Ward 6: 12th Street, NE from East Capitol Street to K Street, NE.

Ward 7: Grant Street, NE between Minnesota Avenue and 46th Street, NE.

Ward 8: 15th Street, SE from Mississippi Avenue to Savanah Street, SE and 15th Place, SE from Alabama Avenue to Bruce Place, SE.

