Pedicabs are coming to Ocean City’s boardwalk Memorial Day weekend

The town has been looking for alternatives to its boardwalk tram, which was suspended from service last year. A child was hit and killed by the tram in 2024.

You’ll soon be able to use an app on your phone to hail a pedicab for a ride along the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

If you’re not familiar with pedicabs, they are big tricycles with a driver in front who pedals, and a carriage in the back that can seat two to three people.

The Ocean City Town Council voted April 28 to award a franchise contract to Atlantic Pedicabs, LLC.

According to its website, the New Jersey-based company already operates pedicabs on the Jersey Shore and in Brooklyn, New York.

The company’s proposal says customers in Ocean City will pay a minimum of $12 per ride or $14 per mile.

The service will be cashless, and the company has agreed to absorb the 3.5% processing fee for credit and debit cards.

The first chance you’ll get to hop aboard will be this Memorial Day weekend, although service will be initially limited.

Deputy City Manager JR Harmon told the council that the company will have at least 10% of its fleet ready to go by then.

“This particular company is intending to have 25 pedicabs by July 1,” Harmon added.

Twenty will be in regular operation, with the other five ready to go as replacements.

He said Atlantic Pedicabs’ proposal really impressed him, because of its commitment to transparency.

“Because it’s app driven, they openly and without prompting have offered to share all of their data. So, we will know what they’re making, how many trips per day they’re making (and) any complaints,” Harmon said.

Under the deal, Atlantic Pedicabs will pay for its own fleet, and will pay the town a franchise fee of $25,000 in the first year. The annual fee will rise to $50,000 starting in the second year.

The town has been looking for alternatives to its boardwalk tram, which was in operation since the 1960s but was officially suspended from service last year.

The decision came after a child was hit and killed by the tram in 2024.

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