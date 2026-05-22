Is there a perfect time to leave DC area for the beach Memorial Day weekend?

Dildine said over the past few decades as people changed the hours they work, where they work and more, that has affected traffic.

Many drivers have memories of battling traffic in the D.C. area over Memorial Day weekend, a widely frustrating experience.

But things have changed with so many area residents living and working very differently these days. WTOP Afternoon Traffic Anchor Dave Dildine said it used to be that everybody left at roughly the same time.

“It doesn’t work that way anymore, the getaway is more spread out temporally and spatially, some people leave early, some people leave late,” Dildine said.

So, what does that mean for getting across the Bay Bridge this weekend, for example?

“It makes it more manageable, it doesn’t make it easy,” Dildine said. “There’s still traffic it’s just not as intense as it used to be.”

Dildine said over the past few decades as people changed the hours they work, where they work and more, that has affected traffic.

“Traffic volumes are being more spread out,” Dildine said. “Yes, there are traffic jams but there are not cataclysmic backups stretching for miles and miles.”

Dildine said it’s still true that the best times to leave are generally still the most inconvenient times, like the middle of the night or early in the morning. He does think one factor may affect the getaway this year.

“This getaway might be moderated somewhat by higher gas prices, that’s certainly possible,” Dildine said.

Some people filling up in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thursday were not excited about what they were having to pay for gas. One driver named Tim said his family is flying in and they’re going to the beach anyway.

“We’re driving down to the Outer Banks,” Tim said. “We’ll be in three vehicles so it’s going to be an expensive jaunt.”

Another driver, Shey agreed gas is expensive but said it’s cheaper than flying.

“Normally the flight ticket is $1,200, but now it’s $1,500 for each person, a family of four and that’s a lot of money,” Shey said.

Colin, who drives a large four-wheel-drive Dodge Ram pickup, said he’s not cutting back on driving, even though filling up is expensive.

“It takes about $150 to fill up,” Colin said.

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