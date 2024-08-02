Live Radio
Home » Maryland News » 2-year-old boy dies after…

2-year-old boy dies after being hit by Ocean City tram

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

August 21, 2024, 9:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 2-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a tram in Ocean City, Maryland, Tuesday night, police said.

It happened just before 8:15 p.m. on the boardwalk near Dorchester Street, according to Ocean City police.

The boy, who police have not publicly named, was crossing the Boardwalk tram pad near Dorchester Street when he got hit by a southbound tram, according to an Ocean City news release.

He died at the scene.

Police said both tram conductors stayed at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation and officials are asking those with information to contact the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610 or submit an anonymous tip at 410-520-5136.

Below is a map of the area where the incident took place:

ocean city accident
(Courtesy Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up