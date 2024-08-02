2-year-old boy dies after being hit by Ocean City tram

A 2-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a tram in Ocean City, Maryland, Tuesday night, police said.

It happened just before 8:15 p.m. on the boardwalk near Dorchester Street, according to Ocean City police.

The boy, who police have not publicly named, was crossing the Boardwalk tram pad near Dorchester Street when he got hit by a southbound tram, according to an Ocean City news release.

He died at the scene.

Police said both tram conductors stayed at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation and officials are asking those with information to contact the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6610 or submit an anonymous tip at 410-520-5136.

