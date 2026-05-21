This nun graduated from University of Maryland with a degree in architecture

A nun recently graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in architecture — an expertise she hopes to use to meet the needs of her monastery.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. This nun graduated from University of Maryland and is also an expert in architecture

One of the latest graduates from the University of Maryland’s School of Architecture found her second calling at the school. Her first calling was to serve God at the Sacred Monastery of Saint Sidonia near Frederick, Maryland.

On Tuesday, Sister Nina walked across the stage to get her diploma for her Bachelor of Science in Architecture at the University of Maryland. She had finished the program in December and hadn’t seen her fellow students in months.

“It was nice to reconnect and to share this moment together and to also see many of my professors and also greet them and thank them for their help and instruction,” Sister Nina told WTOP.

Sister Nina had never really thought about going to school for architecture while she was at the monastery but one abbess there saw her talents in woodworking and her knack for knowing how things go together. She suggested that Sister Nina attend the school to learn more about design.

“I really do enjoy it very much, and it wasn’t so much of a choice that I made on my own, but it’s something that I very much appreciate being part of,” Sister Nina said.

Her first stop was Frederick Community College, where she first learned AutoCAD, a design tool that would come in handy the rest of her career.

When she attended school like all of her classmates, she was tasked to design projects like a spa, or a harbor plaza. Sister Nina, however, proposed that she design similar projects. But instead of imaginary places, they would be buildings and infrastructure that was actually needed at the monastery. That included a complicated greenhouse and a new courtyard.

“I had to follow the same parameters that everybody else had to follow, but it was my site at the monastery,” she said.

Sister Nina also designed updated living quarters for the sisters and a host of other projects.

“I presented it to all my classmates, and they had some exposure to a monastery, which I thought was cool and some of them said, ‘Oh, cool, can we come visit?’” Sister Nina said.

Sister Nina graduated from University of Maryland’s School of Architecture in May 2026. (Courtesy Sister Nina) Courtesy Sister Nina She’s hoping to use her architecture degree to make design improvements at the Sacred Monastery of Saint Sidonia near Frederick, Maryland. (Courtesy Sister Nina) Courtesy Sister Nina One abbess at the monastery suggested Sister Nina study architecture after noticing her talents in woodworking. (Courtesy Sister Nina) Courtesy Sister Nina While attending University of Maryland, Sister Nina designed buildings and infrastructure that was actually needed at the monastery. (Courtesy Sister Nina) Courtesy Sister Nina She believes having an architecture degree, who understands the theology, is important because that ultimately goes into the building. (Courtesy Sister Nina) Courtesy Sister Nina Most of Sister Nina’s projects have been incorporated into the master plan for the monastery, which is still in development, save for a spa. (Courtesy Sister Nina) Courtesy Sister Nina ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Most of Sister Nina’s projects have been incorporated into the master plan for the monastery, which is still in development, save for a spa.

“I think in some form, yes, they will be adjusted and built into the infrastructure,” she said. “That’s the main reason that I’m trying to learn this so I can help here.”

Sister Nina noted that there are many Orthodox churches in the area but not many Orthodox architects.

She believes having an architecture degree, who understands the theology, is important because that ultimately goes into the building.

“It’s not only about forms, but also, understanding the theology,” Sister Nina said. “It’s understanding the liturgy. It’s understanding how everything works together and supports itself.”

She said with her new training, she now looks at beautiful churches of old like the Hagia Sophia, a Byzantine cathedral built in 537 CE in modern-day Turkey. It is now a functioning mosque.

“Understanding the way it was designed and seeing there were also very real structural constraints,” said Sister Nina.

“Architecture, as in everything else, we are responsible for every decision we make. Understanding it will impact everyone else around us in some way,” she said.

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