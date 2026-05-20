Trump attacks Maryland leaders after mail-in ballot snafu

President Donald Trump (R) is attacking Maryland officials after a mix-up that caused a portion of voters to receive the wrong mail-in ballot for the state’s June 23 primary.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Read the story at Maryland Matters.

President Donald Trump (R) is attacking Maryland officials after a mix-up that caused a portion of voters to receive the wrong mail-in ballot for the state’s June 23 primary.

Because of the error, which the State Board of Elections announced publicly on Friday and attributed to a vendor, elections officials are re-sending all 565,000 of the mail-in ballots issued so far, which are expected to arrive in mailboxes by May 29.

In a post on Truth Social Monday afternoon, Trump hurled accusations at Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D), writing that he “allowed this to happen in order to make sure that Democrats win.”

“In Maryland, they sent out 500,000 Illegal Mail In Ballots, and they got caught! So now, they’re going to send out 500,000 more Mail In Ballots, but nobody knows what’s happening with the first 500,000 they sent,” Trump wrote in his post.

The president also pledged to ask the Justice Department to open an investigation into the matter. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Maryland election officials, meanwhile, are rushing to dispute the president’s post.

None of the mail-in ballots issued were “illegal,” said State Administrator of Elections Jared DeMarinis in a post on X. Rather, some voters may have received a ballot corresponding to the wrong political party, according to a Monday news release from the elections board.

“No fake OR illegal mail-in ballots were distributed. The wording in President Trump’s continued posts about Maryland’s elections creates an environment of misinformation on a voting right,” DeMarinis wrote.

Maryland officials say they have voided the incorrect ballots issued by their vendor, Taylor Print & Visual Impressions, so that they cannot be used, and they have set in place adequate safeguards to prevent a person from voting twice using the two ballots.

“Every return envelope/oath has a unique identifier to ensure that a voter can only vote one ballot,” reads a board of elections webpage addressing the mail-in ballot issue.

Affected voters are instructed to dispose of the original ballot and utilize the newly issued ballot to cast their votes.

Maryland has closed primaries, so voters may only cast their ballots in the party primary matching their registration. The June 23 primary will feature the governor’s race and all of the seats in the General Assembly, in addition to congressional elections and local races including county executives and county councils.

Maryland voters still have time to request to vote by mail. The ballot printing error only affected those who requested to vote by mail early, and received their ballot by May 14.

The deadline to request a mailed ballot is June 16. But voters who wish to receive their ballot as an emailed link and print it at home can request until June 19. All ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on June 23, or brought to a ballot drop box or polling location by that time.

In a statement, Ammar Moussa, a spokesperson for Moore, called Trump’s social media post “false and irresponsible.”

“The State Board of Elections identified a vendor error, disclosed it publicly, and is fixing it to ensure every eligible voter receives a valid ballot and every valid vote is counted,” Moussa wrote. “Marylanders should look to the State Board of Elections for accurate information — not social media misinformation designed to undermine confidence in our elections.”

Moore does not administer Maryland elections in his role as governor. The five-person, bipartisan State Board of Elections handles those duties, together with its selected election administrator, DeMarinis. The board includes three members of the majority party in the state and two members of the minority party.

In its latest news release, the state board announced that communications to affected voters would begin Monday. Voters will receive a postcard to their registered address, or an electronic message to their preferred method of contact.

The production of the new ballots began Tuesday, and the new ballots will be mailed on a rolling basis as soon as they are printed. Envelopes will feature the message “REPLACEMENT BALLOT INSIDE.” Mailing is to be completed by May 29. Voters are instructed to return only the replacement ballot in the replacement envelope.