Maryland governor set to update on virus recovery plans

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to make an announcement about the first stage of the state’s recovery efforts in response to the coronavirus.
Hogan has scheduled a news conference for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Hogan first outlined the plan on April 24 when he said he hoped the first stage could be reached in early May.
Last week, Hogan lifted some of the restrictions that were set to take effect in the first stage.
That allowed for recreational boating, golf and elective medical procedures.
But other parts of the first stage haven’t happened yet.
That includes the lifting of Maryland’s stay-at-home order and the opening of some small businesses.
