Virginia Beach sets tentative Memorial Day weekend target date to reopen beaches

Virginia Beach officials said they’re ready to reopen beaches on Memorial Day weekend, or perhaps even sooner, pending Gov. Ralph Northam’s approval.

During a city council meeting about the fight against COVID-19, leaders unveiled a gradual reopening plan that involves extra cleaning, social distancing, education and enforcement of restrictions at area beaches during the first phase.

Deputy City Manager Ron Williams said it involves training who they call beach “ambassadors” to roam and politely tell people to social distance and avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

“They are the front-line, friendly reminder for everyone to keep their distance in order for us to continue to have the privilege if the governor grants it,” said Williams during his presentation at the special city council session.

If beach-goers don’t comply, Williams said ambassadors will have the authority to contact police officers for further enforcement.

Williams said two-person teams will each also cover five-block areas along the beaches, cleaning around the clock, wiping down contact surfaces like railings, water fountains and foot washes.

Williams said they are prepared to initiate the reopening plan even sooner with a “skeleton” staff during this coming weekend, when the governor’s statewide phased-in reopening begins Friday.

Williams also said they know they’re setting a high bar for reopening but doesn’t know of any other site beyond possibly Florida that’s implementing such a strategy.

“We want to not only encourage the governor to trust that we can have this safe environment,” said Williams, “but we want it for our visitors that Virginia Beach has the gold standard, that we’re open, and that we have the ability to give them a good place to recreate.”

