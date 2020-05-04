Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the DC region

At least for the moment, you'll have to make an appointment in advance before heading to a testing site. Turn up without a referral, and you'll likely be turned away.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are opening new coronavirus testing sites with both drive-through and walk-up options for adults, children and vulnerable populations as the pandemic grips the region.

Since testing kits are still considered limited, all sites in the area require a remote or onsite pre-screening with a physician to determine if a patient meets the criteria to get tested.

If they do, they’ll receive a doctor’s order and be able to make an appointment at a testing site like those below. Some are established clinics and hospitals, others are temporary sample collection sites.

Remember: You’ll have to make an appointment in advance before heading to most of these testing sites. Turn up without a referral at a place that requires it, and you’ll be turned away.

DC

George Washington University Hospital: Offers appointment-only tests for adults with a doctor’s referral. Open weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Schedule a video or phone consultation with a GW physician by calling 202-741-2765. If your order is placed by a non-GW health care provider, have them fill out this form and call 202-741-3595 for scheduling once their request has been processed.

Directions for walk-up testing (by appointment) : Arrive via the corner of 21st and I streets NW at the Medical Faculty Associates Building. More on when to arrive and what to bring.

: Arrive via the corner of 21st and I streets NW at the Medical Faculty Associates Building. More on when to arrive and what to bring. Directions for drive-through testing (by appointment): Enter the testing lane at 22nd at H streets NW. Keep your window up on arrival and follow staff instructions. More on when to arrive and what to bring.

United Medical Center (1310 Southern Ave. SE): Open to D.C. residents with a doctor’s order indicating COVID-19 symptoms. Since resources are limit, D.C. Health said residents age 65 or older, health care providers, first responders and patients with an underlying health condition will be prioritized. Preregistration by phone is required — to make an appointment, call 855-363-0333.

UDC-CC Bertie Backus Campus (5171 South Dakota Ave. NE): Available to any D.C. resident with a prior appointment, made by calling 1-855-363-0333. Asymptomatic patients can get a test here, but high-risk groups will be prioritized. Open Tuesdays and Thursdays.

AllCare Family Medicine, Dupont Circle (1710 Rhode Island Ave. NW): After a telemedicine call with one of AllCare’s physicians, patients can schedule a drive-through visit during the site’s 30-minute daily testing window — weekdays between 6 and 6:30 p.m., and weekends between 1 and 1:30 p.m.

Children’s National Hospital (at Trinity Washington University, 125 Michigan Ave. NE): Providing drive-up or walk-up testing for children and young adults up to age 22, after a health care provider’s referral. Tests are done three days per week, weather permitting — see their website for the latest schedule.

Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center (700 2nd St. NE): Walk-up and drive-through available to members after an e-visit and doctor’s order. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weeklong. See their website to schedule an appointment.

Maryland

Maryland is converting eight of its vehicle emissions inspection program facilities into COVID-19 testing sites with more on the way, but they’re reserved for symptomatic patients at higher risk from the disease.

Patients must be referred by a health care provider; walk-ins are not accepted.

They are located at:

Montgomery County: White Oak VEIP, 2121 Industrial Parkway, Silver Spring, 20904

White Oak VEIP, 2121 Industrial Parkway, Silver Spring, 20904 Howard County: Columbia VEIP, 6340 Woodside Court #1071, Columbia, 21046

Columbia VEIP, 6340 Woodside Court #1071, Columbia, 21046 Harford County: Bel Air VEIP, 1631 Robin Circle #3068, Forest Hill, 21050

Bel Air VEIP, 1631 Robin Circle #3068, Forest Hill, 21050 Anne Arundel County: Glen Burnie VEIP, 721 East Ordnance Road, Curtis Bay, 21226

Glen Burnie VEIP, 721 East Ordnance Road, Curtis Bay, 21226 Charles County: Waldorf VEIP, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf, 20602

Waldorf VEIP, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf, 20602 Baltimore County: Owings Mills VEIP, 11510 Cronridge Drive, Owings Mills, 21117

Owings Mills VEIP, 11510 Cronridge Drive, Owings Mills, 21117 Calvert County: Prince Frederick VEIP, 1035 North Prince Frederick Boulevard, Prince Frederick, 20678

Prince Frederick VEIP, 1035 North Prince Frederick Boulevard, Prince Frederick, 20678 Washington County: Hagerstown VEIP, 12100 Insurance Way #5176, Hagerstown, 21740

Cheverly Health Center (3003 Hospital Drive, Cheverly): The Prince George’s County Health Department is providing free screening for residents by appointment at its Cheverly clinic, which replaced their previous testing site at FedEx Field on May 4. Patients need to schedule a telehealth session first — call 301-883-6627; this site accommodates drive-through and foot traffic.

Kaiser Permanente: Has testing sites in Gaithersburg, Largo and South Baltimore. Like others in the area, they’re open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weeklong with an appointment required.

Virginia

Virginia Hospital Center (at 1429 North Quincy St., Arlington): Capable of testing up to 100 adults per day. As of April 14, patients are no longer required to be Arlington residents — but a physician’s referral is still needed before making an appointment. With your referral, call 703-558-5766 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays to schedule a drive-through test.

Inova Urgent Care: Operates three drive-through testing sites in the immediate D.C. area, all requiring a physician’s referral and appointment. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week. If you don’t have a primary care physician, call 1-855-IMG-DOCS. Patients tested can expect results in four to seven days.

Dulles South: 24801 Pinebrook Road #110, Chantilly, 20152 (Phone: 703-722-2500)

24801 Pinebrook Road #110, Chantilly, 20152 (Phone: 703-722-2500) North Arlington: 4600 Lee Highway, Arlington, 22207 (Phone: 571-492-3080)

4600 Lee Highway, Arlington, 22207 (Phone: 571-492-3080) Tysons Corner: 8357 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, 22182 (Phone: 571-665-6440)

PM Pediatrics Urgent Care (11056 Lee Highway, Fairfax): Children with symptoms can be examined via teleconference call or at a PM Pediatrics office. Once approved, the clinic has set aside its Fairfax location for testing children from 10:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. weeklong. Results are available in three to five business days.

Velocity Urgent Care (16422 Navigation Drive, Woodbridge): Offers drive-up testing without a prior appointment, doctor’s referral or residency requirement — the first clinic in the D.C. region to do so, though patients will have to fill out a questionnaire onsite to determine whether a test is necessary. Available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All major insurance plans are accepted.

Kaiser Permanente: Offers testing for members with a doctor’s referral at drive-through sites in Woodbridge and Tysons. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weeklong.

AllCare Family Medicine, Alexandria (6020 Richmond Highway, Suite 102): Drive-through testing can be scheduled after a video visit with a doctor at any AllCare location. With an appointment, an AllCare staff member will meet you at the back parking lot for a 30-minute testing window on weekdays between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., or weekends between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Patient First Medical Center: Offering drive-up testing with an appointment at its clinics in Stafford and Manassas. Appointments can be made by calling a designated testing center; callers will be screened to determine whether they meet testing criteria. Tests can be scheduled between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

This article will be updated with additional testing sites as they open. See something we’re missing? Drop us a line.

