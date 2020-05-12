Rehoboth Beach to reopen beach, boardwalk Friday with restrictions

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is joining its neighbor in Ocean City, Maryland, in reopening its beach and boardwalk starting on Friday.

The Rehoboth City Commission voted on Tuesday to make the change.

The Friday reopening does come with limitations:

The beach and boardwalk will be open for exercise from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Swimming, surfing and loitering are not allowed.

People need to wear a face mask or covering.

They need to maintain social distancing — stay 6 feet away from others.

Gatherings should be kept to 10 people or less.

Bikes are allowed on the boardwalk from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Parking will be free until May 29.

Mayor Paul Kuhns said during the meeting, “I think this is a good foundation for us to start.” He added, “Social distancing will be still be a priority. … Restaurants may open with strict guidelines. Bars will remain closed.” Vacation rentals will still be banned.

He called the beach and boardwalk “what a lot of people come to Rehoboth for.”

Last week, Kuhns reacted with surprise to the news that Ocean City was reopening its beach and boardwalk May 9. He initially told WTOP that it was possible Rehoboth’s beach closure could be extended, but that he would keep an eye on Ocean City’s reopening.

Beaches in Dewey, Fenwick Island and Lewes have already been opened as well. Kuhns said at the meeting that “There’s a number of municipalities to gather data from.”

